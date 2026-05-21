Fans and netizens can't stop talking about Frank Edoho and his ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya

Recall that the estranged couple made waves online amid cheating allegations in their marriage

Some of their old lovely videos surfaced online and showed the bond they once shared together

A throwback video of media personality Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, had netizens in deep thought after it showed the once-inseparable bond they shared.

The viral clip saw the TV host point out how Snadra used to disturb him during bedtime to turn off the lights in their room.

Frank Edoho’s old romantic clips with ex-wife resurface online. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

The compiled footage also showed random sweet moments between the estranged couple and how they navigated their day while living together.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sandra Onyenucheya had the internet buzzing after she shared pictures of alleged bank transactions between the TV host and reported call girls.

Recall that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

However, in a new update, the businesswoman shared bank receipts showing how the media personality allegedly transferred several amounts to different unknown women.

The money ranged between #14,000 and #200, 000.

Legit.ng also reported that the ex-wife of Frank Edoho shared photos of couple-like outings between Frank and socialite Amaka Okeke.

This was after the Nigerian business executive Amaka Okeke broke her silence on allegations levelled against her by Sandra.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

She made the allegations while responding to separate allegations that she had an affair with singer Chike during her marriage to Mr Edoho.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

While Ms Ugboaja has yet to respond publicly, both Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke maintained their denials in separate statements made on their Instagram accounts.

Despite Amaka Okeke’s public disclaimer, Sandra shared lovey-dovey moments between the businesswoman and the former host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, triggering reactions online.

Internet buzzes as old loved-up videos of Frank Edoho and ex-wife reappear. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

How netizens react to Frank and Sandra's throwback moments

thrift.classic said:

"When he was proving a point for the first wife😂😂😂,work on yourself cos marriage is not child's play."

thepurplegem said:

"He was trying to pepper Catherine. Yul Edochie is up next."

el_jefe.mx said:

"Frank would forgive her if she’s genuinely sorry and willing to make amends. But if you ask me, I’ll say let him focus on himself and kids. Some broken glasses can not be fixed."

annie_rickus said:

"That time them been dey pepper the former wife😂😂😂😂chai."

tosinlyrics said:

"When a woman is done, no patching, it's over...men patch not women, the love moved."

cliffordjoyce1 said:

"That's y is not good to bring ur family matters on social media.....cos like D's dey can't reconcile again. Two cheaters was really in love....e sure me die say na wen e bin one use Sandra pepper e first wife b ds."

creativehandscakes said:

"They both destroyed their home."

your_number_1_personal_shopper said:

"Marriage no easy at all. May God help us all."

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng