The Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja abruptly cancelled the fully paid ADC unveiling just hours before the event, citing an unspecified “internal compliance matter"

Opposition figures, including Dele Momodu, accused the ruling APC of political intimidation leading to the cancellation, but vowed to continue their challenge

The unveiling was to unite key opposition leaders, but the cancellation raised concerns about interference ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - The planned unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a united opposition platform suffered a major blow on Wednesday, July 2, when Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Asokoro, Abuja, abruptly cancelled the fully paid venue reservation just hours before the event was set to begin.

The unveiling was expected to formally introduce the ADC as the coalition’s platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

After a popular Abuja hotel abruptly cancelled the ADC unveiling, opposition figures have delivered a firm message to the ruling party. Photo credit: @atiku/@elrufai/@ADCNig

Hotel cites ‘internal compliance matter’

As reported by Punch, the organisers were informed early Wednesday morning, July 2, that the Abuja hotel could no longer host the event, citing an unspecified “internal compliance matter.”

A screenshot of the hotel’s message, shared publicly by media personality and politician Dele Momodu, expressed regret for the late notice and the inconvenience caused, Punch reported.

The hotel acknowledged the event was less than 24 hours away but declined further explanation.

Opposition accuses political interference

The sudden cancellation sparked sharp criticism from opposition figures. Dele Momodu accused the government of intimidation, suggesting that fear of reprisals from APC operatives led the hotel management to rescind the booking.

“This will not dampen the daredevil determination of opposition forces who are poised to hotly challenge the ruling party,” Momodu stated.

Lukman accuses Abuja hotel of breach of contract

In a statement released through Momodu’s post, Salihu Lukman, representing People and Passion Consult Ltd, condemned the hotel’s action as a breach of a legally binding and fully paid contract, The Cable reported.

Lukman demanded that the hotel honour the agreement and allow the event to proceed with all agreed services, warning that the sabotage was unacceptable and non-negotiable.

High-profile attendees expected at unveiling

The ADC unveiling was to be a significant political gathering, bringing together key opposition leaders across party lines.

Expected attendees included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former governors Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Liyel Imoke, and Sam Egwu. Reports also suggested that Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Minister Rotimi Amaechi were involved in the coalition efforts.

The cancellation raises fresh questions about the political environment ahead of the 2027 elections, as the opposition continues to mobilise against the ruling APC amid growing concerns of interference and intimidation.

