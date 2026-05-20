There are allegations of irregularities in the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Ikwuano/Umuahia House of Representatives seat in Abia state

Former Imo State Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, was accused of influencing the outcome in favour of former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji

Neither Nwosu nor Orji has publicly responded to the allegations, while the APC in Abia State has yet to issue an official reaction

Abia state - Fresh allegations have emerged over the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Ikwuano/Umuahia House of Representatives seat in Abia state, with concerns raised about the process involving former Imo state Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, and his in-law, former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji.

Uche Nwosu Accused of Influencing APC Reps' Primary in Favour of In-Law

Source: Depositphotos

In a statement signed by the media team of businessman and politician, Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu, the group alleged that the APC primary election was manipulated in favour of Orji, also known as “Ikuku”.

The statement accused Nwosu of influencing the outcome of the exercise.

Concerns raised over conduct of APC primary

According to the statement, some stakeholders and party members expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the primary, arguing that the process did not reflect the wishes of delegates.

The media team called for transparency and fairness in the party’s internal electoral process, warning that unresolved grievances could create divisions within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The controversy has since generated reactions among political observers and party supporters in Abia state.

No official response from accused parties

As of the time of filing this report, neither Nwosu nor Orji had publicly responded to the allegations.

The Abia state chapter of the APC has also yet to issue an official statement regarding the claims surrounding the primary election.

The development highlights growing internal contestation within the APC in Abia state and across Nigeria as political actors intensify consultations and alliance-building ahead of future elections.

Source: Legit.ng