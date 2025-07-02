Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has announced his acceptance of the position of the national secretary of the ADC, a party adopted by the coalition movement

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself as the better option to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election

Aregbesola was a former protege of Tinubu but fell out with the president over who rejected his demand that his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, would not go for a second term in office

Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun state and an ex-minister of interior under the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, has finally accepted to be the secretary of the opposition coalition adopted party, All Democratic Congress (ADC).

Aregbesola, a former protege of President Bola Tinubu, dumped the camp of the president ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Osun, over his position that the then-governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, would not go for a second term, a proposal Tinubu rejected.

How Aregbesola fell out with Tinubu

The loss of Oyetola in the election marked the beginning of the feud between Aregbesola and President Tinubu. Aregbesola was caught in a video ahead of the election that Tinubu did not want what he did to the former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to happen to his brother, Oyetola.

Interestingly, former Senate President David Mark and Aregbesola were reportedly appointed as the interim national chairman and secretary of its newly adopted political platform, ADC, by the coalition movement.

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Aregbesola officially joined the anti-Tinubu movement

Reacting to his latest appointment, Aregbesola explained that the ADC is not a one-man project and listed his reasons for accepting to join the anti-Tinubu movement.

Below is his full statement:

ACCEPTANCE SPEECH by: GOV RAUF AREGBESOLA on appointment as THE INTERIM NATIONAL SECRETARY, ADC - The party platform adopted by the National Opposition Coalition Group - Tuesday, 1st July, 2025 - PART 1 of 2

Dear Party Leaders, Distinguished Members, Friends, and Fellow Citizens,

It is with deep humility, a profound sense of duty, and unwavering hope for our people, nation, race and party that I accept the appointment as the National Secretary of our great party.

I thank the leadership for the trust reposed in me. But more than that, I thank every committed member of this party who still believes that politics can be a force for good, people who believe that the party forms government and must control it. Those who believe in the supremacy of the party in a democracy and all products of democratic contests. Those who recognise that parties must stand for and with the people in the promotion of their interests and aspirations. Those parties, therefore, are not merely machines for winning elections but institutions for mobilising, organising, energising, educating, empowering and encouraging the people towards their emancipation and development.

Let me begin by saying this: a political party is not a platform for opportunism. It is not a mere vehicle to power for the few, nor a tool for personal ambition. A political party, in its truest form, is a living institution built on values, guided by ideals, and accountable to the people it seeks to serve.

Throughout Africa’s history, and particularly in the legacy of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa; a 113 year- behemoth of party organization that is impeccable in its credibility as a model of supremacy of party over its creation (government and popularly elected officials) have seen what a party grounded in ideology, principle, and people-centered struggle can achieve. The ANC is not perfect, but it stands for something. It was forged in resistance, sharpened by vision, and led by men and women who believe in justice, dignity, equality, inclusivity of all interests and true freedom. It has character. It has soul. It is therefore a true platform for the expression of their aspirations.

Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same about many of our political parties.

Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shells merging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality. There is little regard for the people, and even less for the country.

That is not the kind of party we must be. That is not the kind of party I will serve.

As the National Secretary, I will work to build a party that has a clear ideological compass, a party that is absolutely committed to the people, rooted in democratic values, the rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency and national development. A party that listens and works for the people, not only during elections, but every single day.

We must become an institution where:

(1) Internal democracy is not just preached but practised.

(2) Intra-party competition is transparent, fair, and just.

(3) All party structures from the ward to the national level function effectively and efficiently.

(4) Young people, women, and the marginalised have a real voice, not symbolic inclusion.

(5) All special and critical interests(security, educators, farmers, workers, women, youth, professionals, people with special needs, etc., must be recognised and allowed to have autonomous structures within the party.

We will model international best practices in party organisation, administration, and ethics. We will study what works from South Africa to Sweden, from Chile to Kenya, and adapt what fits our local reality. Discipline, order, clarity of purpose, and service to the people must define us.

We must be the party that talks about public education and actually builds schools. That speaks of security and supports real policies to keep our communities safe. That believes in jobs and works to create them. That stands for Nigeria, not just during elections, but in everyday governance.

This is not an easy task. It will take time. It will demand sacrifice. But it can be done.

I ask for your support not just in words, but in action. Hold me accountable. Challenge me when I stray. And stand with me as we begin this journey to rebuild our party, restore its soul, and return politics to its rightful place, as a service to the people.

Thank you, and may our work ahead be worthy of the hopes our people place in us.

Long live our party. Long live our democracy. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

