Breaking: APC Cancels 2 Governorship Primaries in 2 Northern States
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the cancellation of its governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states in the northern part of Nigeria, and rescheduled the poll to Friday, May 22, 2026.
At the same time, the ruling party announced the rescheduling of the state House of Assembly primary elections for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.
The development was announced in a statement by Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, adding that the change was approved by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) following wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng