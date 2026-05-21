The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the cancellation of its governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states in the northern part of Nigeria, and rescheduled the poll to Friday, May 22, 2026.

At the same time, the ruling party announced the rescheduling of the state House of Assembly primary elections for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

APC reschedules primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The development was announced in a statement by Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, adding that the change was approved by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) following wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng