Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Party (ADC).

The former minister, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 2, announced his defection to the coalition party, adding that his decision was not out of anger or grief for his former party, but out of love for Kebbi state and Nigeria at large.

In the state, Malami announced his resignation from the ruling party, alleging that "Nigeria is bleeding." He decried the insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria, making reference to kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, adding that they have become normalised.

The former AGF also accused the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the ruling party of prioritising politics over governance at the detriment of the safety of its people. Adding that these are his reasons for dumping the APC for the ADC.

Malami's statement reads in part:

"Governance has been abandoned. Appointments, projects, and policies are now guided by political loyalty and not national interest. I cannot remain part of a system that watches in silence as Nigerians suffer and die."

See Malami's full stateent here:

Who are the coalition leaders

The ADC is the political party adopted by the coalition movement. The group, being led by the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, is being positioned to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

This decision to change its party from the earlier proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came as a result of observed discrepancies. The announcement for the adoption of the ADC was held on Wednesday. July 2, when Malami was also present.

According to sources who were privy to the development disclosed that the opposition leaders were concerned about the possibility of ADA being registered late by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the electoral deadline.

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender his or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

