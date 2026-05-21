A relationship coach has paid tribute to late Pastor Monday Omokaro, the respected Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) cleric who reportedly died on Tuesday, May 19

He described the late pastor as a transformational leader who turns potential into purpose and shared his unforgettable encounter with the deceased cleric

Pastor Monday was the State Youth Coordinator in Edo state for the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) and a respected student outreach leader

Tributes have poured in for Pastor Monday Omokaro, the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) pastor who reportedly passed away on May 19.

Reacting to Pastor Monday's death, Joshua Ogbaneme, a relationship coach, stated that the cleric has finished his course on earth and gone beyond for his great reward.

Joshua Ogbaneme shares his unforgettable encounter with Pastor Monday Omokaro. Photo Credit: Joshua Ogbaneme, Heirs of God's Kingdom

Source: Facebook

Man's encounter with Pastor Monday Omokaro

Joshua, in a Facebook post on May 20, recounted his very old encounter with the late cleric, who he described as a transformational leader who turns potential into purpose. Pastor Monday was the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) Youth Coordinator in Edo state.

"God's servant has finished his course and has gone to his great reward on 19th May, 2026, the day Tuesday DLSO Vigils had a pause in Benin City.

"I remember Pst. for many things as a transformational leader, turning potential to purpose.

"As far back as 2008, during DLSO Vigils, the moment Pastor Omokaro sees me in a meeting, he insistently instructs me to lead the chorus. "Police, go and lead us in choruses" he would say.

"He saw something in me I couldn't see in myself – a praise worship minister..."

Joshua stressed the influence and positive impact Pastor Monday had on people's lives, adding that the cleric was completely selfless.

"...Anyone who knows him, can say the same. He is quick to see potential. Call. Ministry. Oil.

"Something suddenly shifts in your thinking and self-perception when he lays his hands on you.

"Pastor Omokaro was completely selfless. Any vibrant youth, young adult, or rising star in DLBC Edo State who is excelling in life and ministry can trace the mark of Pastor on them, being the State Youth Coordinator.

"Pastor taught us to pray as our future depends on it..."

Joshua Ogbaneme reacts to the death of Pastor Monday Omokaro. Photo Credit: Joshua Ogbaneme, Heirs of God's Kingdom

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Legit.ng could not independently confirm the pastor's death as of the time of this report.

Netizens mourn Pastor Monday Omokaro

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Pastor Monday Omokaro's death below:

Alfred Alexander said:

"It's well ooooo may your soul rest in peace our beloved daddy."

Emmanuel Olaniyi said:

"Wow! Another Soldier has gone to be with the Lord! He truly impacted the life of young ones in Edo State.May the Lord Console the family and the Church."

Overcomer Aigbe said:

"The testimonies I’ve read about him since yesterday have been so beautiful."

Ubong Mercy said:

"His word, the song he loves singing in the vigil keep ringing in head.chieee this pain is too much ooooooo."

Elijah Wakeel said:

"Great testimonies many live transform goodbye God's servant,may his soul rest in peace amen."

Ex-Deeper Life Church pastor shares salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor who left Deeper Life Church had mentioned how much he was paid monthly.

In a Facebook post, Pastor Great, who now runs Word and Life Christian Ministries, stated that more than two Deeper Life Church overseers had greatly wronged him.

He alleged that some overseers did evil against him, and added that all attempts to bring the issue to Kumuyi's notice were unsuccessful, accusing the overseers and a poor communication medium of the church of frustrating his efforts. While narrating his ordeal at Deeper Life Church in Kabba, the cleric mentioned that he was not paid any other remuneration aside from his salary.

Source: Legit.ng