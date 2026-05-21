The Anambra State Police Command arrested ASP Newton Isokpehi after a viral video showed him threatening to kill anyone filming him while on duty

Police authorities activated internal disciplinary proceedings and subjected the officer to a drug test as part of ongoing investigations into the incident

The command condemned the officer’s conduct and assured residents that the outcome of the disciplinary process would be made public

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a police officer captured in a viral video threatening to kill anyone who filmed him while on duty, as authorities opened disciplinary proceedings over the incident.

The officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police Newton Isokpehi, was taken into custody after the video sparked outrage across social media platforms on Wednesday, May 20.

The Anambra State Police Command arrested ASP Newton Isokpehi after a viral video. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

Police authorities confirmed that he serves under the Anambra State Command, Punch reported.

Viral police threat sparks outrage

The video, which circulated widely on X, Instagram and TikTok, showed the officer issuing threats in Pidgin English while addressing people recording him. In the footage, he warned that he would “clear everybody down” if anyone attempted to film him during operations.

He also threatened citizens and referenced senior officers who might permit the recording of police personnel on duty. The clip drew widespread criticism before it was later removed from his TikTok account.

Hours after the backlash intensified, Isokpehi shared another video apologising for his remarks. He claimed his earlier comments were made out of frustration.

The police command said it acted immediately after reviewing the footage online. A statement issued on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ngozi Ezeabata, speaking on behalf of Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu, confirmed the officer’s arrest and the start of internal disciplinary action.

“Following a prompt review of the video, the Command immediately identified and arrested the officer involved. The officer is an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Newton Isokpehi, serving in the Command.

“In line with the disciplinary standards and ethical code of the Nigeria Police Force, internal disciplinary proceedings have since been activated against the officer,” the statement read.

Police launch disciplinary investigation

Authorities also disclosed that the officer had undergone a drug test as investigators worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the officer has also been subjected to a drug test to aid the Command in establishing all surrounding circumstances and ensuring a thorough and transparent process,” the statement stated.

The Commissioner of Police condemned the officer’s conduct and described it as inconsistent with the standards expected within the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly condemns the conduct displayed by the officer in the video and reiterates that the Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined institution that will not condone misconduct, abuse of office, incitement, or any form of unprofessional behaviour capable of undermining public trust and confidence,” the statement added.

Police authorities also assured residents that the outcome of the disciplinary process would be made public once investigations are concluded.

Lagos police arrest seven suspects over murder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng