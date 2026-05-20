Governor Fubara withdraws from APC governorship primaries, creating political uncertainty in Rivers State

The decision follows extensive consultations, emphasizing unity and loyalty within the party despite stepping down

Political stakeholders await clarification on next steps as the APC navigates this unexpected development

Rivers state - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced his withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election, sparking fresh political uncertainty within the state chapter of the party.

The governor disclosed his decision in a personally signed statement on Wednesday, noting that it followed extensive consultations and deep reflection.

Rivers Gov Fubara Suddenly Withdraws From APC Governorship Primary, "This is Difficult"

Source: Twitter

Fubara: ‘A difficult but necessary decision’

Fubara said his withdrawal came after discussions with close associates, family members and political allies, stressing that the move was made in the interest of unity within the party.

“After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, friends, and associates, I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from the APC governorship primaries,” he said.

He added that he remained committed to supporting whoever eventually emerges as the party’s flagbearer.

“I do so with a full heart and with a firm commitment to support whoever emerges as the candidate of our great party,” he stated.

APC awaits next direction

The sudden development has triggered confusion within political circles in Rivers State, with stakeholders awaiting clarification on the next steps ahead of the party’s primary process.

Party officials are yet to issue an official response to the governor’s withdrawal at the time of filing this report.

Despite stepping down from the race, Fubara reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, pledging to work with the eventual candidate of the party in the interest of political stability.

Wike vs Fubara: APC gives new update

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had said that 58 out of 65 Rivers State House of Assembly aspirants who were disqualified by the party's screening committee have appeared before the appeal committee at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Abdul Mahmud, the Chairman of the Rivers APC House of Assembly Appeal Committee, made the revelation while speaking at the press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 14.

Source: Legit.ng