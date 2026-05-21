Radio Caroline has mistakenly announced King Charles III’s death due to a computer-triggered emergency broadcast system error

The station aired false royal death messages and temporarily suspended programming before correcting the incident.

Management, however, issued an apology and stated the procedure was accidentally activated during a technical malfunction.

A UK radio station, Radio Caroline, has issued an apology after mistakenly announcing the death of King Charles III on air due to a computer error.

UK radio station apologises after a computer error wrongly announced King Charles III’s death on live broadcast. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, May 19, at Radio Caroline’s main studio in Essex, when a technical fault triggered an emergency broadcast procedure usually reserved for the death of a monarch. The system automatically activated a pre-prepared script used by UK stations in such rare situations.

As stated by 1 News, during the broadcast, the station interrupted normal programming and repeatedly announced that King Charles had passed away. The message also stated that regular programmes were being suspended as a sign of respect. The station then played the national anthem, following what would normally be protocol in such an event.

"This is Radio Caroline."

"We have suspended our normal programmes until further notice as a mark of formal respect following the passing of His Majesty King Charles III."

"This is Radio Caroline. His Majesty King Charles III has passed away. As a mark of respect, we will now be playing suitable continuous music until further notice."

"The news media have confirmed that His Majesty King Charles III has passed away. Consequently, as a mark of respect, Radio Caroline is suspending its normal programmes," the broadcast had said.

However, the announcement was not true.

UK radio admits error

Station manager Peter Moore explained on social media that the “death of a monarch procedure” had been mistakenly triggered. He said this led to the false on-air statement about the King’s death.

Peter Moore says technical fault caused false King Charles death broadcast on Radio Caroline airwaves. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He added that once the broadcast went silent, staff quickly realised something was wrong and restored normal programming. An apology was later aired to correct the mistake.

Moore said, “Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure… was accidentally activated… mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away.”

He also stated that the station regrets any distress caused to both the monarch and listeners.

Radio Caroline, a historic station that began in 1964 as a pirate broadcaster at sea, said it has always taken part in official royal broadcasts such as Christmas messages and hopes to continue doing so in future..

The error occurred while King Charles and Queen Camilla were on an official visit to Northern Ireland, where they attended cultural events and met members of the public.

King Charles revokes nine royal titles

Previously, Legit.ng reported that King Charles has removed royal honours from nine individuals, including former Scottish rugby star Stuart Hogg, following criminal convictions and professional misconduct cases.

Other affected individuals include recipients of MBE and OBE awards whose honours were withdrawn over convictions or disciplinary actions.

Source: Legit.ng