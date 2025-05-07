Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned against any attempt to create a one-party state in Nigeria

Jonathan, during a memorial lecture in honour of the late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, in Abuja, warned that the move could endanger democracy and national unity

Also speaking at the event, Peter Obi and Gen. Yakubu Gowon stressed the importance of prioritising national interest over personal ambition ahead of the 2027 election

Amid high-profile defections rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned against the creation of a one-party state.

Jonathan, on Wednesday, May 7, said any nation that must practice it must do so carefully and with a well-planned process and projected outcome.

He stated this in Abuja while paying tribute to the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, at a memorial lecture and day of tribute.

As reported by Channels TV, Jonathan warned that any attempt to bring about a one-party state through political machinations to soothe only personal aspirations will be detrimental to the country.

Recall that Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, declared that more governors would defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sule said President Bola Tinubu's inclusive leadership style and developmental projects across states, including non-APC-controlled regions, are driving increased support.

State of the nation: Peter Obi, Gowon speak

Also speaking at the event in Abuja on Wednesday, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, lamented that the labour of our heroes past was already in vain.

Obi highlighted the endemic poverty in rural areas, the state of insecurity, and the rising cost of living under Tinubu's administration.

He maintained that the labour of people like Pa Edwin Clark had not paid off, as such sacrifices were in vain today.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion and former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, said that the task of ensuring that Nigeria remains united and indivisible must be ensured by all.

"The nation could only make progress if national interest was put before any personal interest," Gowon said.

