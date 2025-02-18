Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has died at the age of 97.

It was gathered that Clark died on Monday night, February 17, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, this was contained in a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark for the family.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025.

"The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

Legit.ng also reported that Clark waded into the current political crisis in Rivers state involving Nyesom Wike and his political godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Clark made a stunning revelation about the crisis and urged the senator who represented Rivers East senatorial district, George Sekibo, to be cautious about his comments on Wike and Fubara's feud.

The elder statesman gave the advice in an open letter to the senator, which was also sent to President Tinubu, SGF George Akume, and Fubara.

Early life and education

Clark was born 25 May 1927, in Kiagbodo, in present day Delta State. and he attended primary and secondary schools at Effurun, Okrika and Afugbene.

The Ijaw leader completed his studies at the Government Teacher Training College, Abraka, which later became Delta State University, Abraka.

He worked briefly as a school teacher before traveling abroad to earn a law degree.

