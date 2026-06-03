Mike Bamiloye came to Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s defence after some Nigerians questioned why the RCCG leader had not led a protest over recent insecurity concerns

T he Christian filmmaker shared a previous video of Adeboye speaking against insecurity and argued that the pastor had not remained silent on the issue

Bamiloye also explained why he believes expecting the 84-year-old cleric to lead a protest does not align with his age and calling

Veteran gospel filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Abayomi Bamiloye, has spoken out in defence of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

His words came amid criticism from Nigerians who questioned why Pastor Adeboye did not lead a protest against insecurity amid the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, as he once did during the Goodluck Jonathan era.

Mike Bamiloye says expecting Pastor Adeboye to lead a protest over insecurity does not align with the cleric’s age and calling. Photo: mikebamiloye/pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Mike Bamiloye explained that Pastor Adeboye has not been silent on the matter of insecurity, pointing to a video from November 2025 where the RCCG leader openly condemned the state of the nation and gave the government a 90‑day ultimatum to act.

Speaking through his Instagram account, Bamiloye stressed that many bloggers ignored this message, creating the impression that Adeboye had been quiet.

“He said this in Nov 2025. So he has not been keeping quiet. He has been speaking.”

"This that he said, many Bloggers saw this but they would project it. But he spoke against the Evils."

The gospel dramatist further argued that it was unreasonable for people to expect an 84‑year‑old man to lead street protests against government policies.

He said Adeboye’s calling as a servant of God was not about leading demonstrations but about spiritual leadership and prayer for the nation.

“And for all those who are Expecting an 84 Year Old Man, Servant of God to lead a Protest against a Government, this does not make sense by the virtue of his age and by the Mandate of His Calling.”

Mike Bamiloye explains why Pastor Adeboye should not be judged for not to lead a protest against government. Photo: mikebamiloye/pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Mike Bamiloye also clarified the circumstances surrounding the protest Pasor Adeboye led in 2010 under Jonathan’s administration.

He explained that the action was not a personal decision but a directive from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), which instructed all churches to stage protests against insecurity.

Adeboye simply complied by leading his denomination, just as other church leaders did.

“And for all those who said he led a Protest against Jonathan, on February 2nd 2010, it was the instruction of the CAN and PFN for every church to stage a protest against INSECURITY of the Nation and He complied and led his denomination too just as some other churches did.”

The leader of Mount Zion Faith Ministries concluded by reminding Christians of their primary responsibility, which is to continually pray for peace and for God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation, citing the biblical passage from the book of Timothy.

“Our major responsibility as the Church of God is to continually pray for the peace of our Nation and the intervention of God in the Government. I TIMOTHY 2:1-3.”

Check out Mike Bamiloye's post below:

Mike Bamiloye warns about social media usage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mike Bamiloye cautioned internet users about their conduct on various social media platforms.

The veteran actor warned that believers will stand before the judgment throne to explain how they used their accounts.

His teachings sparked diverse online reactions as some netizens noted how people use platforms to tear down religious leaders.

Source: Legit.ng