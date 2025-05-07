Tension is rising within the APC in Lagos as Aregbesola’s loyalists allegedly work to weaken Tinubu’s political influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Fresh tension is brewing within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos as the build-up to the Egbe-Idimu LCDA primaries takes a controversial turn.

Allegations have surfaced that loyalists of former Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, are working to weaken President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political influence in the state, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tension in Egbe-Idimu as Aregbesola's Loyalists Move to Dismantle Tinubu's Political Structure

Sources within the party have revealed that the BATCO Mandate group, led by Abdullahi Enilolobo, is reportedly acting on instructions from Aregbesola to challenge Tinubu's stronghold in Lagos.

The group is allegedly sponsoring Hon. Tayo Ayinde for the position of LCDA chairman in a bid to secure greater political control.

Accusations of coercion, financial inducements, others

The process surrounding the Egbe-Idimu LCDA primaries has been mired in accusations of coercion, spiritual oaths, and financial inducements.

Party insiders alleged that Enilolobo provided Ayinde with N15 million to fund his campaign. Furthermore, it is alleged that all 15 BATCO-aligned executives in the LCDA have been made to take spiritual and occultic oaths, a move viewed by many as an attempt to enforce loyalty and suppress any dissent within the party.

This development has raised concerns among party members, who fear that the growing influence of the BATCO Mandate group could be used to manipulate the outcome of the primaries.

The group currently holds a slight advantage in the LCDA's executive committee, with 15 members, compared to 12 from the rival Justice Forum faction.

This 55:45 ratio has led many to worry that it could be exploited to further the group’s agenda.

Alimosho Progressive Youths urge APC leadership intervention

In response to the unfolding situation, a coalition called the Concerned Alimosho Progressive Youths has urged the APC leadership to intervene in order to preserve the integrity of the party’s internal democratic process.

In a statement, the group expressed their alarm, claiming that the current actions represent a concerted effort to undermine the legacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is more than just a local primary; it is a coordinated attempt to sabotage the legacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The party must not reward disloyalty or empower individuals whose ultimate aim is to derail President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027," the group declared.

Call for investigation and protection of Tinubu's legacy

The group has called on the national leadership of the APC to take action on several fronts.

These include investigating the alleged coercion and manipulation in the Egbe-Idimu LCDA primaries, upholding the legacy and contributions of President Tinubu to the growth of the party, and preventing internal sabotage that could undermine the reform agenda of the current administration.

“The stakes are high. The party leadership must act swiftly and decisively. This is a defining moment for our democracy," the group warned.

Growing concerns among APC stakeholders ahead of 2027 elections

Tension in Egbe-Idimu as Aregbesola’s Loyalists Move to Dismantle Tinubu’s Political Structure

The developments in Egbe-Idimu have sparked growing concerns among party stakeholders, particularly as the APC prepares for the 2027 elections. With the political climate becoming increasingly charged, the need for cohesion and loyalty within the party is more critical than ever.

The unfolding situation in Alimosho could have significant implications for the party’s unity and political prospects, with many fearing that internal power struggles could undermine the APC's chances in future elections.

Aregbesola quit APC, declare next move

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past Minister of Interior and former Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, along with his loyalists under the banner of Omoluabi Progressives, had officially severed ties with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday, January 26,by Abosede Oluwaseun, Organising and Publicity Secretary of the caucus, following a pivotal meeting in Ilesa.

