Alhaji Chief Abdul-Hameed Adetunji Olanihun, the Asaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oyo state, has passed away

A prominent member of the APC in Oyo state, Akin Akinwale, confirmed Olanihun's death and noted changes in Olubadan succession

Nigerians reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing condolences and discussing Akin Alabi's promotion

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Abdul-Hameed Adetunji Olanihun, the Asaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Akin Akinwale, a former youth leader of the Oyo Central Senatorial District, confirmed the traditional leader's demise via X on Monday, June 1. Akinwale, meanwhile, did not provide any further details about Olanihun's death.

Abdul-Hameed Adetunji Olanihun, the Asaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oyo state, passes away.

Source: Original

Ibadan golden son Adetunji Olanihun is dead

Akinwale mentioned that as a result of Olanihun's exit, a serving federal lawmaker, Akin Alabi, "will move from Ajia Olubadan to Bada Olubadan in the Otun line."

Akinwale is an ally of Alabi.

He wrote on his verified X handle:

"Asaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, Alh. Chief Abdul-Hameed Adetunji Olanihun is dead. May Allah forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.

"By implication, Oloye Akin Alabi will move from Ajia Olubadan to Bada Olubadan in the Otun line."

Nigerians react to Olanihun's death

Following Akinwale's post, Nigerians on X reacted to Olanihun's death as well as the information regarding Alabi, 49.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Hon_Danjo wrote on X:

"Ibadan omo Agbotikuyo."

@Adefolashow reacted via X:

"Inna lillahi wa Inna illai rajiun, and congratulations to Oloye Akin Alabi."

Akinola Olujide wrote on X:

"May baba soul rest in peace, and congratulations to Oloye Akinola Alabi on his promotion."

@OluwaTosinidri4 wrote on X:

"Ibadan is the only place where one chief will die, other chiefs will be celebrating."

Ojo Emmanuel said on X:

"The way Akin Alabi dey get promotion is scary man."

@hammed_neyo said via X:

"Olubadan is the most seamless and best system of Oba."

Adewale Onagbesan said:

"Interesting that Akin Alabi may likely be an Olubadan at a much younger age compared to other Olubadan."

@NemiStories wrote:

"Condolences to the family and the Olubadan-in-Council. May Chief Adetunji Olanihun rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ibadan’s unique line system at work again; Oloye Akin Alabi’s steady rise shows the depth and order of our tradition. May wisdom guide the next steps."

@Vel_Xchange commented on X:

"Condolences to the family of the dead. Congratulations to Oloye Akin Agbotikuyo."

Read more Ibadan news:

Olakulehin dies after 1 year on throne

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The first-class monarch died after spending a year on the throne.

The demise of Oba Olakulehin came barely two days after he clocked 90.

Source: Legit.ng