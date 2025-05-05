Former President Goodluck Jonathan has hailed the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, 15 years after he passed away

Jonathan, in a heartfelt tribute referred to Yar’Adua as a patriot and a visionary who dedicated his life to public service, promoting inclusive government and national unity

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki also honoured the late leader, describing him as his friend

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the tenure of former President Musa Yar’Adua as short but impactful.

Jonathan hails Yar’Adua’s legacy 15 years after his passing

President Umaru Musa Yar'adua (C) poses with South African Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe (L) and Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2009. Photo credit: WOLE EMMANUEL/AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan remarked while remembering Yar’Adua 15 years after his death.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Jonathan said 15 years after his passing, Yar’Adua remained a reference for good leadership and a legacy of impact, peace, and accountability.

"Fifteen years ago, our nation lost a patriot. A servant leader, with whom I shared a common vision for a united, inclusive and a just nation.

"President Yar’Adua’s life was defined by service and selflessness. His account of stewardship, whether as a teacher, governor or president, was guided by hard work, patriotism, accountability, commitment to justice and adherence to the rule of law.

"As President, Yar’Adua carried with him the burden of reconciling our people, fostering unity and mobilising citizens across the land towards building a nation of justice, peace and progress.

"His tenure, although short, was impactful and progressive, a moment we remember for selfless service and deep commitment to the public good.

"Fifteen years after his passing, he continues to stand as a reference for good leadership and a legacy of impact, peace and accountability.

"Today, I celebrate my friend, brother and boss for his exemplary and sacrificial life of service, his genuine efforts in nation building, and his dedication to fostering an inclusive democracy anchored on justice, equity and national unity."

Saraki calls late Yar'Adua friend

Saraki pays tribute, speaks about Yar’Adua’s humility and service to the nation. Photo credit: RODGER BOSCH/AFP, via Getty Images

Also, a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, paid tributes to the late former president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Fifteen years after his passing, Saraki, in a post shared on his X page, described the late leader as his friend, "whose quiet wisdom helped shape my understanding of service."

"President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua led with conviction, not commotion. He listened more than he spoke — and when he did speak, it was with purpose, not politics.

"His legacy reminds us that leadership is not about power, but about duty, humility, and justice.

"May Almighty Allah (SWT) continue to grant him a place among the righteous in Al Jannah Firdaus. Ameen."

How Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died

Legit.ng reported that Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, (August 16, 1951 - May 5, 2010) was declared winner of the controversial presidential election which held on April 21, 2007.

Sworn in on May 29, 2007, Yar’Adua spent three years in power battling with his health challenges until death eventually won the battle.

He left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for pericarditis. During his absence ex-President Goodluck Jonathan assumed the position of acting president after a vote by Nigeria’s National Assembly.

Yar’adua returned to Nigeria on May, 2, 2010, died on the 5th and was buried on the 6th, in his hometown in Katsina according to Islamic rites.

