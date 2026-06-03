A Nigerian man who gained admission to the University of Ibadan in 2019 has finally bagged a degree in physiotherapy

He recounted what happened during his post-UTME and revealed that he bagged a first-class degree and emerged second-best in his departments

The young man also shared details of some of the organisations he joined during his undergraduate days at the University of Ibadan

A young Nigerian man, Ayo James, shared his experience as he graduated from the University of Ibadan.

He shared his post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) experience.

A University of Ibadan physiotheraphy student bags first-class degree and posts story. Photo: Ayo James

Source: UGC

UI physiotherapy graduate bags first-class student

On his LinkedIn page, Ayo James shared how he bagged a first-class in physiotherapy and emerged as the second-best student in his class.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Last month, I swore. Carefully worded oath that would bind me till I breathe my last. I became a physiotherapist.

"It was on the 7th of August, 2019, that I wrote my entrance examination into the University of Ibadan—nervous, hopeful, quietly certain. The conventional thing to say now is "It feels just like yesterday." But honestly? It doesn't. It feels like exactly as long as it was: years of early mornings, long ward rounds, and the particular kind of exhaustion that only comes from seeing multiple patients in the gym and attending hour-long classes afterwards. (OGs can relate to what I am saying).

"There's a meme about spending your entire twenties clerking—and every time it crosses my feed, it hits closer to home than I'd like to admit. (I'll save you the math on my age.)

"What I carry out of those years isn't just a degree. It's the friends who quietly became family. It's the gift of contributing—through RedCross, TEDx, EIMOC-UI, ABHLnD, GenZHackathon, to mention but a few—to something larger than myself. It's the steady, humbling knowledge that none of this is self-made.

"Every door that opened, every grace that held me when I was ready to fold—I owe that to God. Here's to adulthood: the weight of it, the wonder of it, and everything still unwritten.

"Ayo James, PT (University of Ibadan) First Class honours. Second-best graduating student. I figured I'd mention it at the end, where it belongs. Gracias."

A man who bagged a first-class degree from UI recounts what happened while he was writing his post-UTME. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng