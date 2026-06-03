Ayo Fayose asserted that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's division aids President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election chances in 2027

Former Ekiti State governor claimed opposition's failure to unite weakens its prospects against President Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain predicted President Tinubu's easy victory due to the fractured opposition landscape

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose said Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s division will work in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the separation of Atiku and Obi, contesting on the ADC and NDC platforms, will pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said the opposition has weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Fayose stated this on Monday, June 1, 2026, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Nobody is contesting against Tinubu. You may not like to hear this. There is a difference between reality and noise on social media.

“If the opposition coalition had remained together and were to be in one party against Tinubu, I would say Tinubu would get a run for his money.”

The former governor said the growing number of presidential candidates has further reduced the opposition’s chances of challenging Tinubu.

Fayose said the opposition’s inability to present a united front in 2023 contributed to Tinubu’s emergence and could produce a similar outcome in 2027.

“You remember that when Atiku and Obi contested, it was a major three-horse race and Tinubu had his way, and I’m telling you again, Tinubu will have his way with ease.”

Tinubu vs Atiku: Babachir predicts 2027 winner

Recall that Babachir Lawal predicted President Tinubu's landslide victory in the 2027 elections.

Lawal condemned Atiku Abubakar's primary victory in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as heavily rigged in his favour.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) claimed President Tinubu is the "master rigger" in Nigerian politics.

Read more stories on Tinubu's 2027 re-election:

Soludo speaks on Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Anambra State Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo urged City Boy Movement to mobilise for Tinubu’s 2027 election campaign.

Soludo emphasised the importance of women's and youth's participation in politics for societal advancement.

He called for strategic political calculations among the Igbo to avoid wasted votes in future elections.

Source: Legit.ng