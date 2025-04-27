Dr. Jibril Mustapha and the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation have called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election

The group believes Jonathan’s leadership qualities, experience, and commitment to national unity are urgently needed to address Nigeria’s current challenges

A 2022 court ruling affirmed Jonathan’s eligibility to run again, clearing any legal barriers to his potential 2027 candidacy

Calls for former President Goodluck Jonathan to return to the political scene ahead of the 2027 general elections are growing louder, with the latest coming from the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation.

The group’s President, Dr. Jibril Mustapha, on Sunday appealed to Jonathan to answer the call to serve again, stressing that the nation urgently needs experienced and unifying leadership.

Jonathan encouraged to contest for 2027 election

In a statement released in Lagos, Mustapha noted that Nigeria was facing mounting challenges, including worsening economic conditions, rising insecurity, unemployment, and widespread banditry.

He argued that these issues require a leader who embodies integrity, vision, and a deep commitment to national unity — qualities he believes Jonathan demonstrated during his time in office.

"As the nation prepares for the 2027 elections, the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation believes that now is the time for all stakeholders to come together and support a candidate who can genuinely represent the interests of all Nigerians," Mustapha said.

He urged Jonathan to consider stepping forward once again, pointing to the former president’s leadership style, which he described as inclusive and focused on economic growth.

According to him, Nigeria stands at a crucial crossroads where only a unifying figure with proven governance experience can restore stability and foster national progress.

Jonathan's past records highlighted

Mustapha recalled that under Jonathan’s previous administration, democratic values were respected, and the welfare of citizens remained a top priority.

He added that Jonathan's approach to governance fostered inclusivity and helped build stronger democratic institutions.

The group expressed confidence that with Jonathan at the helm, Nigeria could regain its lost prestige both domestically and internationally.

Former president eligible to run

Meanwhile, the legal debate surrounding Jonathan's eligibility to contest again has largely been settled.

In 2022, a Federal High Court in Bayelsa ruled that Jonathan is eligible to run for the presidency. Justice Isa Hamma Dashen, who delivered the judgment, clarified that Jonathan’s assumption of office in 2010 did not count as an elected tenure under the law, thus allowing him to seek election again if he so desires.

Jonathan, who lost his re-election bid to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, has yet to officially declare his intention to return to the race.

However, political observers suggest that endorsements such as this could add pressure on him to make a decision ahead of the 2027 polls.

