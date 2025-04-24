Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, has declared that more governors will defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

He explained why this will be possible ahead of the 2027 general elections, in a trending interview on Thursday

Governor Sule spoke a day after Delta state governor Oborevwori, his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and all commissioners, dumped the PDP and moved to the APC

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has predicted more defections of state governors from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gov Sule predicts more governors will join APC

Governor Abdullahi Sule has explained why more govs will join APC.

Source: Facebook

Sule said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inclusive leadership style and developmental projects across states, including non-APC controlled regions, are driving increased support.

The governor made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV Politics Today programme aired on Thursday, April 24, anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

Governor Sule spoke a day after Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumped the leading opposition party PDP and defected to the ruling APC.

Sule excited as Delta Gov Sheriff Oborevwori, Okowa joins APC

Legit.ng reported that the Delta governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Governor Sule reacts as Delta gov, Okowa join APC ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Facebook

Also, Governor Oborevwori dumped the PDP along with all his commissioners and all the stakeholders of the opposition party in the state.

When asked how he feel welcoming Governor Sheriff to the APC, Governor Sule said:

"Wonderful. It feels wonderful that you feel vindicated. You know we come in here many times to say that there are certain reforms that are going on that have advantages and they are positive in nature and they may have some difficulties in them. And then, when you see other people, and there are so many of the.

"For some of us sitting down with the governors everyday, will tell you that is just one out of so many.

"The truth of the matter is, it is the other way round. You have a lot of people who have shown interest, even among the governors, who are coming in to APC, they are happy. When you are meeting with the president, you will see the excitement among them. You will see the president going to Enugu to go and commission projects, you see him interested in what is happening in Rivers state, you see President Tinubu interested in what is happening in Delta state, even more than some of the APC states.

"Those are the kind of things that you see. And so the people (governors) are seen as being accepted by this president and they like him, and for that reason, what are you going to expect."

Watch Governor Sule's full interview below;

