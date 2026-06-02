A man who once applied to the University of Ibadan to study an important course has reacted to JAMB’s official cut-off mark for 2026 admission

He mentioned that he applied to the University of Ibadan but was denied admission due to the cut-off mark of the institution

The UTME score he posted on his page, as well as the admission requirements of the institution, drew people’s attention

A man who applied to the University of Ibadan (UI) to study Political Science recalls his experience after he narrowly missed the cut-off mark for his dream course by 8 points.

The individual recalled his JAMB experience following the announcement by the exam board, which pegged the cut-off mark for admission into universities at 150.

Man misses University of Ibadan admission by 8 points. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/kokomatic, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

Man misses University of Ibadan cut-off mark

Reacting to this, he quoted the statement of the board and shared the experience he had when he applied to study at the University of Ibadan years back.

He mentioned that in the JAMB exam, he scored a total of 252 but was not admitted to study the course because he was below the cut-off mark.

The cut-off mark for Political Science, according to him, was 260.

He wrote:

“See how things have changed. I remember scoring 252 in JAMB after high school, but the cut-off mark for Political Science at the University of Ibadan was 260, so I wasn’t admitted.”

He explained that despite his score and the fact that he picked the University of Ibadan as his first and second choice, he was still denied admission to study Political Science.

University of Ibadan applicant cries out after missing admission by few points. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

When this happened, he wrote the UTME exam the following year and applied to a state polytechnic to study another course.

His statement:

“UI was my first and second choice. The next year I returned to Lagos State Polytechnic.”

Reactions as man recalls his JAMB score

@AyodeleTim1 wrote:

"I scored 225 and couldn't get admission to FUNAB Abeokuta."

@Olabiyilabiyi said:

"You are supposed to change to political science/education CEO of Sax Republic Band."

@Yomisax2 noted:

"Laspotech Isolo campus o."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan has offered admission to a young lady after nine years of trying to gain entry into the institution.

The lady revealed that she wrote JAMB multiple times between 2017 and 2025 while pursuing her dream of studying Nursing. After several attempts, she was finally admitted into the University of Ibadan in 2026 to study her preferred course.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Mechanical Engineering student has shared the JAMB and post-UTME scores that helped him gain admission into the institution.

He revealed that he scored 276 in JAMB and knew he had to perform very well in his post-UTME to meet the required cut-off for his course.

University of Ibadan aspirant finally gains admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young boy who wrote the UTME several times in his bid to gain admission into the University of Ibadan has finally secured admission after years of trying.

He shared that he scored 295 in his first UTME in 2020, but still missed admission because of his post-UTME result. Despite the setbacks and disappointment, he did not give up and kept trying until he eventually performed better and was finally offered admission to study his dream course at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng