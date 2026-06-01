Atiku Abubakar dismissed Babachir Lawal's allegations of manipulation in the ADC presidential primary as unsubstantiated

Atiku's camp asserts that the ADC presidential primaries were transparent, reflecting the true will of party members across Nigeria

The ADC presidential candidate said the accusations arose only after the outcomes didn't favour Lawal's candidate, raising questions of credibility

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has rubbished Babachir Lawal’s allegations of manipulation in the party’s presidential primary.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal accused Atiku and his allies of vote-rigging and manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

Atiku's camp says there is no evidence to back Babachir Lawal's claims on ADC presidential primary results. Photo credit: @atiku/Babachir Lawal

Source: UGC

The opposition figure predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political structure would outperform Atiku's in future electoral battles.

Atiku’s camp said there is no credible evidence presented to support the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s claims.

The former vice president's camp described Lawal’s accusations as unsubstantiated and politically motivated.

This was contained in a statement issued by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku’s camp maintained that the ADC presidential primary was transparent and reflected the will of party members across the country.

“The truth is straightforward. The ADC presidential primaries were conducted across thousands of wards and produced a clear and decisive outcome. What Mr Lawal has offered Nigerians is not evidence. He has produced no documents, no verifiable facts, no credible witnesses, and no proof whatsoever to support his sensational allegations.”

Shaibu alleged Lawal raised objections only when the outcome did not favour his preferred candidate.

Atiku’s camp pointed to Lawal’s acceptance of outcomes in related contests within the party structure.

“Mr Lawal has also failed to explain how the very same primary process he now dismisses as fraudulent somehow produced a result he appears perfectly willing to accept in Adamawa State, where his cousin, Omar Suleiman, emerged as the ADC governorship candidate.

“Nigerians are entitled to ask whether the process was only credible when it favoured his family and only rigged when it produced a presidential candidate he did not support.”

The Atiku camp reminded Lawal of his removal as SGF in 2017 over allegations linked to the contract of the “grass-cutting scandal.”

Atiku replies Wike over 2027 election

Recall that Atiku challenged Nyesom Wike's claims about ADC's electoral viability in Rivers state.

He emphasised the independent mindset of Rivers voters against dictating political outcomes.

Atiku also pointed to growing opposition strength amid rising national concerns over economic issues.

Read more stories on Atiku Abubakar:

Why Amaechi did not win ADC primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike claimed ADC's leadership structure favored Atiku in the presidential primary over Amaechi.

Wike criticized Amaechi's rushed decision to enter ADC, predicting his downfall from the start.

Atiku won the ADC primary decisively, leaving Amaechi far behind in votes.

Source: Legit.ng