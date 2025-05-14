Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, defended the defection of Kebbi state lawmakers to the APC, describing it as part of a broader "government of national unity"

Bamidele clarified that no member of the opposition was coerced into joining the ruling party, stressing that the defections were based on conviction

Reflecting on past PDP tactics, Bamidele criticised how the opposition party once pressured members to defect and praised the defectors for their commitment to the nation's development

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Leader of the Senate, on Tuesday, May 13, provided a clear justification for the defection of federal lawmakers from Kebbi state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Bamidele, the defection reflects the APC’s broader strategy of uniting the nation under a "government of national unity" rather than an effort to establish a one-party state.

Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has opened up on the cause of defections from opposition parties to the APC. Photo credit: @mob_sen_leader/@officialAPCNG

Source: Twitter

Bamidele defends the defections

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central in the Senate, made the remarks via a post on X, following the formal announcement by all federal lawmakers from Kebbi state that they had joined the ruling APC.

The move had been expected after these lawmakers, including Senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidoki, as well as members of the House of Representatives, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa over the weekend to inform him of their decision.

He was joined at the announcement by key APC leaders, including National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Kebbi state Governor Alhaji Nasir Idris, and APC National Organizing Secretary Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu.

APC's inclusive approach

Defending the move, Bamidele stressed that no member of the opposition had been coerced into joining the APC, contrary to some public criticisms.

He noted that President Tinubu had not used any form of force or intimidation to encourage defections but that the decision was made based on the greater public interest.

He stated,

“Our doors will continue to be open for more people to join at all levels. We will not discriminate against anyone, regardless of religion, tribe, or any other factor. The goal is not to build a one-party state, but rather to create a government of national unity.”

APC: Unity over division

Bamidele also reflected on the political landscape when the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was in power, noting how opposition members were sometimes forced to join the ruling party in order to secure more representation.

“We were all here when PDP was in power, and we saw the pressures they put on members of the opposition to join them,” he remarked.

He went on to highlight the experience of the defectors, particularly Senator Aliero, who had previously served as Governor of Kebbi State and as a federal minister.

"These are seasoned politicians who have made the decision to join APC based on conviction, not because they were pressured," Bamidele asserted.

Bamidele praises defectors’ commitment

The Senate leader commended the defecting lawmakers for their commitment to national progress and unity, stressing that their decision would positively impact the nation’s future.

He also pointed out that while some political parties, such as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), had not formally joined the APC, they had still contributed to the government by nominating ministers for the administration.

“This is not about grandstanding,” Bamidele added. “This is about working together to take Nigeria to the next level.”

PDP's past tactics and current reality

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Leader of the Senate, has provided insights into why several leading opposition members are switching to the APC. Photo credit: @officialPDPNig/@officialAPCNG

Source: Twitter

The Senate Leader’s comments also served as a critique of the PDP’s previous strategies when it was in power. He pointed to how the opposition party had coerced members to join its ranks to increase its hold on power.

"If anyone is coerced now, it certainly isn't Senator Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, or Garba Maidoki. These individuals are joining the APC with a clear vision of taking Nigeria forward," he concluded.

Ganduje speaks on defecting to PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has responded to statement by former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido.

Alhaji Sule Lamido earlier said there are signs that the APC may soon split, with Abdullahi Ganduje and other stalwarts possibly defecting to the PDP.

He criticised Lamido’s earlier remarks predicting the APC’s collapse, calling them “illogical” and rooted in the desperation of a “failing opposition.” He further predicted that the PDP, beset by internal divisions, would lose political relevance by the end of 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng