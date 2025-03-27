LP Slams Onanuga for Faulting Obi's Democracy Collapse Remark, Says He's Unfit to Speak for Nigeria
- Hon. Ife Salako, Lagos state Labour Party spokesman, has backed Peter Obi’s stance on democracy and the current situation of things in the country
- He criticised Bayo Onanuga and accused him of using threats and divisive rhetoric to intimidate Nigerians from speaking on national issues
- Speaking to Legit.ng, he alleged that the APC-led government plans to turn Nigeria into a one-party state and warned that this would threaten democracy
Lagos, Nigeria - Lagos state Labour Party spokesperson, Hon. Ife Salako, has strongly defended the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his recent remarks on democracy, insisting that Nigeria’s democratic system is under threat.
Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration issued a warning to Peter Obi over his comment that Nigeria’s democracy had collapsed.
The Labour Party presidential candidate made the statement at a colloquium celebrating Emeka Ihedioha’s 60th birthday, where he lamented that the country’s democracy was failing due to its leadership.
In response, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga dismissed Obi’s remarks, insisting that Nigeria’s democracy remains intact and warned him against playing to the gallery.
In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the Lagos LP spokesperson dismissed the presidency’s position and argued that Obi’s statement was not only valid but also understated given the state of governance in Nigeria.
"Given Mr. Peter Obi’s speech on the collapse of democracy in Nigeria, inevitably, there is no better way to describe the current situation of our nation’s democracy," Salako said.
"We have a situation where the legislators undermine the process of voting even in the chambers. A clear vote of 'Nay' will be declared as 'Yea' by the leadership of the chambers. We are in a situation where the judiciary no longer serves as the hope for a common man but as a market for the highest bidder to buy justice. The executive is on the prowl of unconstitutional rascality. Putting all of these together, one may even believe Mr. Peter Obi was being modest in his position on the state of democracy in Nigeria," he added.
Democracy cannot exist without the Constitution
Salako further explained that democracy thrives on constitutional adherence, warning that its disregard would lead to a total collapse.
He added:
"Democracy relies largely on the constitution to thrive, and in a situation where the constitution is outrightly disregarded for selfish political purposes, then democracy will not only collapse but cease to exist. Hence, those who feel uncomfortable with the fact that democracy has collapsed in Nigeria should retrace their steps back to the constitution and begin to act by it."
Onanuga should not threaten Nigerians
Responding to the presidency’s warning, Salako criticised Bayo Onanuga, describing him as a divisive figure who should not be issuing threats to opposition voices.
"As to the presidency and their threats coming from Mr. Bayo Onanuga, it is quite unfortunate to start with that Mr. Onanuga, a sworn bigot who remains unrepentant about his divisive rhetoric, is the one threatening Nigerians for speaking to the issues of our nation. Mr. Onanuga does not deserve to be anywhere near our national platforms nor benefit from the commonwealth of Nigeria because he is a danger to our collective interests and unity," he said.
APC wants a one-party system - Salako
Salako accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of attempting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, calling on citizens to resist the alleged agenda.
"We have heard of their plans to turn Nigeria into a one-party system nation. An idea that is not only a threat to democracy but one that will take us back to the military dictatorship era of the dark ages. I implore every well-meaning Nigerian to please join Mr. Peter Obi in this struggle for the soul of our nation from the APC-led government," he concluded.
Obi criticises Nigeria’s worsening economy and security
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi criticised Nigeria's worsening political, economic, and security conditions. He lamented rising poverty, with over 100 million Nigerians affected.
Obi decried food insecurity, stating many borrow to eat, while the N70,000 minimum wage barely covers essentials. He also condemned frequent power grid collapses hindering development.
He warned about Nigeria's rising debt, now at N100 trillion, blaming mismanagement. Obi called for electoral reforms, urging Nigerians to hold leaders accountable for national progress.
