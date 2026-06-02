Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly plotted for an Arsenal player following their UEFA Champions League triumph in the final on Saturday, May 30

The Ligue 1 champions have won the European title back-to-back, with their first-ever victory against Inter Milan last season

PSG manager Luis Enrique is strengthening his squad ahead of the 2026/27 football season

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly prepared a bid for an Arsenal player following their victory over the Gunners at the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Les Parisiens retained the European title after beating Premier League champions 4-3 on penalties at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.

The Gunners took the lead in the 6th minute as German international Kai Havertz beat the goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League final at the Puskas Arena. Photo by: INA FASSBENDER / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In the 62nd minute, Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the penalty box, with reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele stepping up to convert the penalty, sending the game into extra time.

Eberechi Eze missed Arsenal's third spot kick before Gabriel Magalhães missed the decisive penalty, handing the Paris Saint-Germain their second consecutive UCL win.

Enrique targets Martinelli as PSG plan squad revamp

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is reportedly planning changes to his squad as the French champions look to defend their title ahead of next season.

According to TEAMtalk, the Spanish coach has approved a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for Bradley Barcola should the French forward depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG are not alone in the race for the Arsenal star. Bayern Munich are also monitoring Martinelli's situation after missing out on Anthony Gordon, who recently completed a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have emerged as another potential destination. With Arsenal reportedly interested in Julian Alvarez, speculation has grown over the possibility of a swap deal involving Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus moving to the Spanish capital, although no formal discussions have been confirmed.

Since arriving from Brazilian side Ituano in 2019, he has become a key figure at the Emirates Stadium and is currently among the club's longest-serving first-team members.

The Brazil international made 53 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists, per Sofascore.

His contributions helped Arsenal secure the Premier League title and reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in two decades.

Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's fourth penalty in the shootout during the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at Puskas Arena in Budapest. Photo by: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Although he started on the bench in the Champions League final, Martinelli was introduced in the closing stages, replacing Leandro Trossard in the 83rd minute.

His consistent performances have also earned him a place in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Selecao will face Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in the group stage as they pursue a record-extending sixth world title.

Nichols drops emotional message for Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal star Josh Nichols has announced his departure from the north London club after 10 years.

The former academy star described the club as his second family, which gave him great memories over the years.

Source: Legit.ng