INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu Breaks Silence on Alleged Sack: “Unnecessary Speculation”
- INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced ongoing efforts to amend the Electoral Act before Nigeria’s 2027 general elections
- Prof. Yakubu also debunked speculations regarding his removal from office, asserting his continued leadership of the commission
- Amidst swirling rumours, Yakubu clarified his position on Monday, during the swearing-in ceremony of two newly appointed INEC national commissioners by President Tinubu
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, May 12, dismissed rumours that he had been removed from office, saying he is still in charge of the electoral body.
Prof. Yakubu also said that changes to the Electoral Act will be made before the 2027 general elections.
He stated:
“I don’t think we need to waste time so much on this unnecessary speculation. As far as the law is concerned, and as far as I’m aware, I remain the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and under the Constitution, the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation, and under the Electoral Act, the returning officer for the presidential election.”
He made these comments on Monday while speaking with journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja at the swearing-in of two new INEC national commissioners by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
INEC plans electoral reforms ahead of 2027 poll
Speaking further, Yakubu stated that INEC and other stakeholders have reviewed the 2023 general elections and made 142 recommendations ahead of the 2027 general election.
As reported by The Punch, the INEC boss said out of these, eight need changes to the constitution or the Electoral Act.
He said:
“So far so good, we are happy with our discussions with them, and we are also happy with the speed with which they want to proceed so that we’ll have some necessary amendments done to the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general elections.”
Legit.ng reported that the presidency denied the report that President Bola Tinubu has sacked INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.
Daniel Bwala, special adviser to the president on policy communication, denied the report in a tweet on Monday, April 7.
The social media claim came as the second term of Yakubu approached its end, and the president was expected to nominate another candidate.
Actual salary and allowance of INEC chairman released
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the INEC chairman’s annual salary and allowances, approved by the federal government, totalled N7,801,640, with a monthly pay of N650,136.65.
Benefits included allowances for motor vehicle fuelling, domestic staff, entertainment, utilities, and monitoring, ensuring effective facilitation of duties.
The remuneration, regulated by the FG, highlights transparency and accountability in public officials’ pay structures.
