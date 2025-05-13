INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced ongoing efforts to amend the Electoral Act before Nigeria’s 2027 general elections

Prof. Yakubu also debunked speculations regarding his removal from office, asserting his continued leadership of the commission

Amidst swirling rumours, Yakubu clarified his position on Monday, during the swearing-in ceremony of two newly appointed INEC national commissioners by President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, May 12, dismissed rumours that he had been removed from office, saying he is still in charge of the electoral body.

Mahmood Yakubu reacts to reports of his alleged removal as INEC chairman. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Prof. Yakubu also said that changes to the Electoral Act will be made before the 2027 general elections.

He stated:

“I don’t think we need to waste time so much on this unnecessary speculation. As far as the law is concerned, and as far as I’m aware, I remain the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and under the Constitution, the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation, and under the Electoral Act, the returning officer for the presidential election.”

He made these comments on Monday while speaking with journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja at the swearing-in of two new INEC national commissioners by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

INEC plans electoral reforms ahead of 2027 poll

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu says changes will be made to the Electoral Act before the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Yakubu stated that INEC and other stakeholders have reviewed the 2023 general elections and made 142 recommendations ahead of the 2027 general election.

As reported by The Punch, the INEC boss said out of these, eight need changes to the constitution or the Electoral Act.

He said:

“So far so good, we are happy with our discussions with them, and we are also happy with the speed with which they want to proceed so that we’ll have some necessary amendments done to the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Legit.ng reported that the presidency denied the report that President Bola Tinubu has sacked INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to the president on policy communication, denied the report in a tweet on Monday, April 7.

The social media claim came as the second term of Yakubu approached its end, and the president was expected to nominate another candidate.

