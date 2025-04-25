Breaking down G Flip’s net worth and music career growth from drummer to star

I always thought that if I’m going to come into this music world as a chick drumming then I want the first thing I do on the drums to be a little bit of a solo.

This fierce mindset pushed G Flip from a childhood drummer to a global star. Today, G Flip's net worth stands between $5 million and $8 million. Their music, live shows, and brand deals contribute to this growing fortune.

G Flip smiling (L). The singer standing in front of a vintage car with arms crossed (R).

Key takeaways

G Flip started drumming at age 9 .

. Their former band EMPRA helped launch their career before they went solo in 2017 .

helped launch their career before they . They married Chrishell Stause in May 2023 .

. G Flip identifies as non-binary and describes themselves as a “gender smoothie”.

Insights into G Flip’s net worth

According to Distractify and Editorialge, G Flip's net worth ranges between $5 million and $8 million. They built this wealth through a flourishing music career and lucrative endorsement deals.

How old is G Flip?

Top-5 facts about G Flip.

The prominent singer is 30 years old as of April 2025. They were born on 22 September 1993. Their zodiac sign is Virgo.

A look into G Flip’s drumming career

During an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Georgia Flipo shared that they began drumming at age 9:

I got my first drumkit when I was 9 years old, my uncle bought me a little blue drumkit… I remember trying to be tough and not cry but I was so happy I got a drumkit that I went to the toilet by myself and cried a little bit.

Their passion for drumming grew, inspired by their high school drum teacher, Jenny Morrish;

Back in 2006/7 you couldn’t turn on Rage or look online and there’d be a girl drummer out front... My drum teacher was my absolute idol, I bought the same drumkit as her, the same sticks as her… she became one of my absolute best friends.

Georgia joined Melbourne-based band EMPRA, learning all their songs and harmonies before auditioning. After a successful stint touring the US, they felt ready to pursue solo ambitions.

G Flip’s entry into the music scene

G Flip singing in a music studio.

With a strong drumming background, G Flip knew they needed to improve other musical skills. For a year, they immersed themselves in songwriting, production, and vocals. They bought a MIDI keyboard and worked around the clock on their craft.

In the ABC interview, G Flip shared that in early 2017, they bought a MIDI keyboard and began experimenting with it. On one of the first days using it, they wrote About You in roughly two hours.

They said they quickly came up with the opening verse, chorus, and second verse, describing the process as almost like "spitting it out like a rap."

G Flip uploaded About You to Triple J Unearthed in 2018. The track was praised by Pitchfork as a "Best New Track" and received regular airplay on Triple J. The song's success led to a deal with Future Classic by the end of 2018. Their top hits include:

Killing My Time (2018)

(2018) Drink Too Much (2019)

(2019) Queen (2020)

(2020) The Worst Person Alive (2022)

(2022) Be Your Man (2023)

Their steady success also introduced them to other notable names, including JoJo Siwa. JoJo Siwa and G Flip's friendship began when G Flip introduced JoJo to Kath Ebbs, who later became JoJo's partner. Their bond helped G Flip reach a broad audience and enhanced their influence in pop culture.

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip married?

G Flip and Chrishell posing closely together while holding a small dog (L). The couple walking together in a nighttime setting (R).

G Flip is married to real estate agent and actress Chrishell Stause. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, G Flip revealed they met Chrishell Stause in Los Angeles in 2021 when she helped them find a home. They said their connection grew stronger during a second meeting, where they quickly bonded.

I met my spouse [Selling Sunset reality TV star] Chrishell Stause in Los Angeles in 2021, as she was my realtor when I moved there. When we met a second time, we really hit it off.

From the start, Chrishell and G Flip shared their relationship online. The couple tied the knot in May 2023. Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s wedding happened in a Las Vegas chapel.

The American actress posted the news on Instagram with a video montage set to Be Your Man, a song G Flip wrote for her:

Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there..

G Flip’s inspiring journey from child drummer to global music star continues to shape modern pop culture. With several chart-topping songs, meaningful relationships, and a growing fan base, G Flip’s net worth reflects the strong impact they have made in the music industry.

