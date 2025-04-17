Former President Goodluck Jonathan did not predict the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

The viral report of Jonathan predicting Tinubu's victory in 2027 was allegedly published by Daily Post

Jonathan’s special assistant, Ikechukwu Eze, said the report is “fake news fabricated by agents of disinformation”

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been accused of predicting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The report allegedly published by the Daily Post began circulating online on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

As reported by Fact Check TheCable, headline of the report reads, “Tinubu will win 2027 presidential election – Goodluck Jonathan.”

The report was shared by various Facebook pages and TikTok with large followings and significant engagement.

Verification

Searches on Daily Post official website and archives revealed that the viral report was not published by the newspaper.

The results of the search did not show any results relating to Jonathan’s supposed prediction of Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

It was also gathered that the image differs from the Daily Post in size and font. This indicates that the image on the viral report was photoshopped.

No reputable news media also reported Jonathan predicting President Tinubu re-election in 2027.

Jonathan’s special assistant, Ikechukwu Eze, debunked the claim, describing it as “fake news fabricated by agents of disinformation”.

“At no point did Dr. Jonathan speak to any journalist on the forthcoming 2027 elections,”

Verdict

There is no evidence that Jonathan predicted Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The report of Jonathan’s prediction is nothing but false.

