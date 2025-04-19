PDP youth spokesperson Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has condemned Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's endorsement of President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, he warned that it could trigger another Nyesom Wike-led G-5 group's crisis in the party

Akinniyi further warned that PDP governors public support of the APC and Tinubu, could destroy the party's integrity and alienate loyal members, particularly the youths

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Group spokesperson, has criticised Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state for snubbing PDP's Atiku Abubakar and endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 elections.

Analyst reacts as PDP governor snubs Atiku, endorse Tinubu ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Pastor Umo Eno, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, April 19, Akinniyi asserted that Eno's actions signifies another possible G-5 scenario in 2027.

"It is a bit worrisome to have Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP to endorse the Presidential candidate of APC. It seems we are back to another G5 scenario of 2022," Akinniyi asserted.

How the G-5 group worked against Atiku in 2023?

Barely two weeks after the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has explained the roles played by the G-5 governors, otherwise known as Integrity Group, during the poll.

Legit.ng gathered that Wike said the group supported the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu respectively in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

According to the-then Rivers Governor Wike, the G-5 governors worked against the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar and supported LP's Peter Obi and Tinubu, to achieve a southern presidency.

PDP chieftain reacts as Governor Eno declares support for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Umo Eno declared his support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Eno praised Tinubu as a visionary and de-tribalised leader, emphasising that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway aligns with the president’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Eno's endorsement: Akinniyi predicts political apathy ahead of 2027

PDP Gov Umo Eno's recent move for Tinubu sparks possible crisis in Nigeria's main opposition party ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, April 19, 2025, Akinniyi emphasised on the damaging effects of internal sabotage by PDP governors ahead of the 2027 election, likening current dramatic trends to past betrayals.

Buttressing his point, the PDP youth spokesperson said the repeated betrayal by elected PDP officials could lead to mass political apathy among the electorate in 2027.

Akinniyi accused PDP governors of placing personal interest over the party's ideology, warning that such acts erode public trust and unity.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"These pro-self-interest activities by our Governors will only kill the party and young supports or members will have no option than to stop being loyal to them and the party in general. I wondered what would have prompted Gov Eno’s sudden love for APC’s Tinubu, two years to the general elections.

"What is the hope for the young members of the Peoples Democratic Party? I can’t see anything tangible.

"Gone are those days when we have intrepid PDP Governors who won’t play to the gallery in alliance with their political rivals but now we have everyone dancing with the party at the ‘centre’. With the way the Peoples Democratic Party is going, we may have our Governors endorsing President Tinubu because Gov Eno mentioned that some people goes to meet APC at night while he is saying his own mind in the open.

"So appalling that Politicians can betray the platform that gave them the prominence and power the enjoy at the moment. Although, they say politics is the game of interest but it is becoming non common-sensical. How do will reconcile the need for a change in government with the attitude of some politicians in the opposition as against the hardship plaguing the masses.

"We are walking on a dangerous path as we approach 2027. More than one Governor openly endorsed President Tinubu and more stakeholders may follow suit. The implication of these anti-party activities will be the categorization of both APC and PDP same – by the electorate. How do we explain voting for a Governor under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party and they are endorsing Candidates in APC or even porting to APC.

"I am forecasting political apathy next election as a result of this, and PDP will be the casualty in 2027."

Meanwhile, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi expressed his opinion after Atiku Abubakar insisted that he had not left the PDP amid growing rumours in the polity.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi warned that the 2027 election will not be won playing by the old political rules but by building a powerful coalition against the APC.

Akinniyi urged Atiku to declare his 2027 presidential ambition and unite with Peter Obi, El-Rufai and other aggrieved politicians to defeat the ruling government led by Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng