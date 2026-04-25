Renewed Hope Labourers Network has endorsed Tinubu for a second term and Hamzat for Lagos governorship in 2027

The political group emphasised the need for continuity to sustain ongoing economic and infrastructure reforms

It promised to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu and Hamzat ahead of the upcoming elections

Lagos, Nigeria - A political support group in Lagos has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and thrown its weight behind Lagos deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The Renewed Hope Labourers Network announced the endorsement in a statement issued on Thursday, April 23, saying both leaders have shown the capacity to sustain ongoing reforms at the federal and state levels.

Lagos group backs President Tinubu for second term. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

John Folarin Odusote, the Lagos coordinator of the group, said the decision followed consultations with members across the state and reflected what he described as a desire for continuity in governance.

2027 elections: Why Tinubu deserves second term

He said Tinubu’s economic reforms, infrastructure projects and institutional changes needed more time to produce long-term results.

“We believe the ongoing reforms at the federal level require consistency and sustained political will to achieve their full benefits,” Odusote said.

He added that the president had taken “difficult but necessary decisions” and argued that another term would help consolidate ongoing policies.

Hamzat tipped to succeed Sanwo-Olu as Lagos governor

The group also endorsed Hamzat as its preferred successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Lagos.

Odusote described Hamzat as a key figure in Lagos’ governance structure, saying his experience in public service and involvement in infrastructure and technology initiatives make him fit for the role.

He said Hamzat had played significant roles in digital governance reforms, urban development and public service delivery in the state.

“Lagos requires a leader who understands the challenges of managing a rapidly growing megacity and can build on existing progress,” he said.

Faleke praised for political support

The group also acknowledged Abiodun Faleke, whom it described as its grand patron.

According to the statement, Faleke has strengthened the group’s mobilisation efforts and encouraged support for leaders it believes align with its vision of continuity and development.

The group said it would begin grassroots mobilisation across Lagos to rally support for Tinubu and Hamzat ahead of the 2027 elections.

It added that its endorsement reflects what it called growing support for continuity in governance as Nigeria and Lagos confront economic and infrastructure challenges.

Lagos group endorses Obafemi Hamzat for 2027 governorship race. Photo credit: @drobafemihamzat

Source: Twitter

Speaker Obasa names next governor of Lagos

In a related development, Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, has said that the deputy governor Hamzat is the "next governor of Lagos state."

Obasa, who was recently said to be nursing a governorship ambition, stated that he had just returned from Abuja, suggesting he had met with President Bola Tinubu and that the conversation remained the same.

The Speaker reportedly hosted the deputy governor at his residence in the Agege area of the state on Thursday, April 23. The development was part of his consultation in actualising his governorship dream.

Source: Legit.ng