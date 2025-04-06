Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has warned President Bola Tinubu against replacing VP Kashim Shettima, insisting that speculations about his strategic move cannot be dismissed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could replace Vice President Kashim Shettima in a bid to secure support from northern Christians and the north central region ahead of the 2027 elections.

Akinniyi, however, warned that such a move could lead to a fresh crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC debunked claims of a plot to replace VP Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections, calling the reports baseless.

This is as the north central leaders are demanding the presidency or vice presidency, citing historical exclusion since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Although President Bola Tinubu has yet to make a formal declaration regarding his second-term ambition, many party loyalists and supporters have begun rallying around him in preparation for a possible campaign.

The APC’s national director of publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, said there is no truth to claims of discord between the president and his deputy.

Speaking further, the APC chieftain stated that the region’s demand was unrealistic, stressing that zoning discussions were premature as President Tinubu has not completed his first term.

Does replacing Shettima spells doom for APC?

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 6, 2025, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi urged Tinubu to stick with Shettima.

He argued that any substitution of Shettima would reflect desperation and political miscalculation amid the north central’s growing demands for inclusivity in the current government and the nation's leadership.

Buttressing his point, the PDP chieftain shared the implication of Tinubu's decision for a new running mate for the 2027 presidency.

Akinniyi said:

"President Tinubu is likely to substitute VP Shettima ahead of 2027. He needs to capture Northern Christians and the North Central. Unfortunately, this will cause another trouble for APC and Tinubu.

"I will advise him to stick to his current choice, so as to have a moderate defeat in 2027, as against a new running mate and losing woefully."

PDP chief condemns APC zoning formula

Speaking further, Akinniyi criticised the APC's zoning formula and explained what the opposition parties should do ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

"Presently, the best ticket will be NE and SE, that is why APC won't go past 2027. Nigerians won't go with the current APC formation, it is insensitive and non-common sensical. The opposition parties should be happy for this new development with APC, and work together to oust the incumbent."

