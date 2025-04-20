In a dramatic turn of events that could reshape Nigeria's political landscape, the woes confronting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be compounding

A fresh report claimed that some governors from the PDP and other opposition parties are planning to cross over to the All Progressives Congress, APC

Sources revealed that several PDP governors from the southern region are losing confidence in the PDP and are purportedly considering a strategic move to the APC

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, at least three governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported on Sunday, April 20, by This Day, the governors are considering supporting (officially) the alleged second term push of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The newspaper said the defection talks with several PDP governors have reached advanced stages.

If this happens, it would be considered a major realignment of political forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Alongside Governor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom who recently declared his support for Tinubu, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, and the suspended Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, are allegedly weighing options of support for Tinubu’s second term whilst not changing or decamping from the opposition PDP.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying Governor Eno had agreed to join the APC because he also feared his re-election might be truncated and wanted to secure it ahead of the 2027 election.

In the same vein, it was gathered that Governor Oborevwori is also weighing options on whether to remain in the PDP and back Tinubu’s re-election or quit the opposition party. He is said to be waiting for the other party to sign its part of the deal for him to make a commitment.

The suspended governor Fubara is also weighing the options on whether to back Tinubu whilst retaining his membership of the PDP or defect to the APC.

In his Easter 2025 message, he called on residents of the state to rally behind Tinubu and the president’s renewed hope agenda.

Fubara added that the transformation desired by all is achievable when people act together as one, committed to peace, unity, and progress.

'Fubara's pro-Tinubu comments smart' - Adeyanju

In a tweet on Sunday night, April 19, lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, described it as "a smart political move".

Adeyanju wrote on his known X handle:

"Fubara Easter statement aligning with Tinubu is a smart political move because opposition is dead. Even serving PDP governors who have not been suspended with full immunity are tactically supporting Tinubu’s second term. So, why should Fubara fight?"

The 3 governors who could reportedly join APC:

Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom state) Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers state) Peter Mbah (Enugu state)

