The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has predicted embattled Governor Sim Fubara's fate ahead of the 2027 election

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi insists that Wike and Fubara are unlikely to reconcile before the 2027 elections.

Wike admitted he sought Fubara’s removal but said President Tinubu prevented his impeachment by declaring a state of emergency.

Akinniyi speculates that Fubara may need to align with the APC or seek peace with Wike to survive politically.

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has asserted that reconciliation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is highly unlikely.

Wike vs Fubara: PDP chieftain says reconciliation unlikely before 2027

PDP chieftain explains why Wike and Fubara may never reconcile. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Akinniyi’s remarks follows Wike’s recent statements expressing discontent over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, April 19, 2025, Akinniyi declared that Wike is determined to see the political downfall of his successor ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Wike will not back down until Fubara’s prominence ends,” Akinniyi stated.

Wike, during a media chat on Friday, April 18, revealed that he had moved for the outright removal of Fubara but Tinubu’s intervention prevented the governor’s impeachment.

“I am not happy about the state of emergency in Rivers State. I wanted the outright removal of Governor Fubara,” Wike said, acknowledging the president's role.

Akinniyi: Fubara may be forced to beg Wike or join APC

Top political analyst has explained how Tinubu can help Fubara retain his seat. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Legit.ng, PDP's Dare Glintstone Akinniyi suggested that Wike’s move was an attempt to reclaim the control of Rivers state.

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi added that a temporary alliance between Fubara and President Tinubu may be the only way for the embattled governor to retain power ahead of the 2027 election as Wike is bent on removing him from the political scene.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"The political supremacy battle between Ex-Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara was for the soul of Rivers State and its political structures. It was obvious that Wike wanted his successor out of power and probably install one of his loyalists in the River State House of Assembly. The moment Minister tagged his successor a ‘betrayer’, I knew it will come to this ugly end – it is the game of Politics and little can be done to change the reality.

"Left for Wike, he doesn’t want Fubara back as Governor and he will prefer this emergency rule by the Sole Administrator to continue till 2027. Now, we can see what president Tinubu did to pause the ugly situation in the state by allowing a third party rule via a state of emergency. At this stage, I am forecasting an agreement between the President and Gov Fubara, he may be forced to beg Wike or move to APC to save his position.

"There will be a negotiation to reinstall the members of Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike and proper good working relationship between Fubara and the members of Rivers State House of Assembly activated [though it will be on the surface].

"Clearly, we can say that Wike may never reconcile with his successor – with his recent statement on wanting him impeached. There won’t be an end to this fracas until the end of 2027 election season. Observers of time will understand that Wike won’t back down until sees the end of Fubara’s prominence."

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Falana calls for sack of Rivers administrator, gives reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, SAN, has demanded the immediate sack of Rivers state sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, citing constitutional breach and disregard for presidential directives.

Falana referred to an official Federal Government Gazette that states the administrator's actions must be guided by regulations issued by President Tinubu, and none have been issued.

This came days after the sole administrator allegedly made new appointments and sacked officials appointed by suspended Governor Fubara.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng