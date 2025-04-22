Former SGF Babachir Lawal has lambasted Tinubu loyalists and some CPC chieftains for “chasing shadows” by trying to get ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s support

In an interview, Lawal described the Tinubu administration as anti-poor and called on genuine CPC members to rise against the regime in 2027

The ex-SGF denied assertions that Buhari had endorsed the merger involving Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, stating that Buhari's involvement was unnecessary

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, said those struggling to curry the favour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, including loyalists of President Bola Tinubu and some chieftains of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), are “busy chasing shadows.”

Babachir Lawal explains why Buhari’s endorsement is not needed to defeat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Babachir Lawal, Muhammadu Buhari

Legit.ng reported that Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s group recently announced the endorsement of Tinubu's second term bid as they ruled out the defection rumour of the CPC bloc, which was led by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting, Lawal insisted that every genuine CPC chieftain who has the interest of the Talakawas, the poor and vulnerable at heart, will “kick out any government that brings pain and impoverishment to the people like the Tinubu administration” in 2027.

“Now if you are an original CPC person, it will pain you. It will push you into action involuntarily to change this type of system that is out to destroy and marginalise the underprivileged in society. That is what Buhari stands for. That is who we are and what we learned from him,” Lawal said.

Former SGF Babachir Lawal speaks about Atiku's coalition talks with El-Rufai and other politicians. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai

Also, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna governor's coalition talks to sack President Tinubu in 2027 may be approaching failure.

This is because the major opposition parties, including the PDP, NNPP and the SDP, announced different routes to take over power in the 2027 election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Punch on Tuesday, April 22, Lawal kicked against such insinuation that Buhari had given the coalition his blessing as claimed by El-Rufai.

He said:

“First of all, we don’t need his (Buhari) blessing. We only needed to tell him what we wanted to do because we were adults. It is also not like we will go and tell Buhari to follow us. Of course, we are mature and intelligent people.

“Even if Buhari says, hey, gentlemen, I will join you. It is our responsibility to say, No, Oga please keep off. You are too big for us. We don’t want to involve you. You are part of this government. Please remain there until you are fed up.”

