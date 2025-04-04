The Forum of Economic Rights Activists (FERA) has predicted the outcome of Peter Obi's performance in the 2027 election

The group said the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate would perform poorly in the upcoming general elections in Nigeria in 2027

The President of the group, Dr. Moses Okino, urged Obi to explore alternative means of seeking relevance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dania has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been accused of allegedly attempting to manipulate Nigerians through false claims.

The Forum of Economic Rights Activists (FERA) said Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu's government reforms lacked substance.

The President of the group, Dr. Moses Okino, said Obi failed to offer viable alternatives.

He stated this while reacting to Obi's comment on Arise, where he reportedly made inaccurate statements about the current administration's economic progress.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday, April 4, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

FERA cautioned Nigerians against believing Obi's "rants" and advised him to explore alternative means of seeking relevance ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“It is on this note that we caution Peter Obi to explore other options for seeking relevance ahead of the 2027 General Elections and stop his irresponsible attempt at revisionism, which has exposed his desperation.

“We tell him confidently that should any political party be careless enough to allocate him a presidential ticket for 2027, he would poll even lesser than he did in 2023 because Nigerians have seen through his lies.”

The group accused Obi of attempting to rewrite his history as Anambra state governor.

Okino alleged Obi’s mistreatment of non-indigenous residents and his exclusionary policies.

According to the statement, Obi's claim that corruption has not been adequately addressed is not true.

The group cited the removal of the petrol subsidy as a significant step in combating corruption.

The group predicted that Obi would perform poorly in the upcoming elections due to his perceived dishonesty.

“In case this itinerant politician has forgotten, he superintended the deportation of other ethnic nationals from Anambra State, he only offered compensation to persons of his ethnic stock in the aftermath of a fire that ravaged a market in the state, excluded persons from other south-eastern states from his state’s civil service, and only patronized people of his denomination for government contracts.

“These anomalies constitute Peter Obi’s vision of what he wanted to do to Nigeria had the electorates been dumb enough to put him in the Presidential Villa."

Peter Obi under fire over comments on Tinubu's economic policies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) on Thursday, April 3, described Obi's comment on using money to drive economic productivity as not only simplistic but also hollow.

The policy group noted that Obi's position, which he canvassed in a recent television interview, shows a pedestrian understanding of the national economy.

The chairman, Dr Niyi Akinsiju, was obtained by Legit.ng, IMPI argued that economic productivity is not a stand-alone item that could be automatically fixed with a single-dose action.

