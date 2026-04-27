Strong PDP Senator Officially Declares Bid for 2027 Election, Photo Emerges
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has declared her intent to seek re-election amid strong party and community support
- Natasha called for unity and reconciliation within the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria
- The prominent federal lawmaker expressed gratitude to her husband for his support throughout her political journey
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Lokoja, Kogi State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Monday, April 27, officially declared her intention to seek re-election for a second term.
As reported by The Punch, Senator Natasha cited extensive consultations and sustained support from her constituents and family.
The announcement was made during the Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders’ Meeting, where party leaders, supporters, and key stakeholders gathered to deliberate on the future of the party in the district.
The Nigerian Tribune also noted the development.
Addressing the gathering, the outspoken legislator stated that her decision followed months of appeals and endorsements from across the five local government areas in Kogi Central.
She declared:
“After due consultations and encouragement from my lovely husband, I am here to say I have accepted your calls to re-contest for my second term as your senator."
Natasha calls for PDP unity
Furthermore, Natasha emphasised the need for unity within the party, calling on stakeholders to prioritise reconciliation and inclusiveness ahead of future elections.
She said:
“This is the time to bring everyone back home. We must reconcile with those who may have had one issue or another, for the betterment of our party and the success of our elections ahead."
Natasha pays tribute to High Chief Oritsejolomi
Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker also used the opportunity to express deep appreciation to her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Otuoze Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom, whom she described as her greatest pillar of strength.
She stated:
“My husband has been my steadfast support system, my encourager, and my strength through every challenge. I remain grateful for his belief in me and in this journey of service."
A photo of Senator Natasha at the declaration can be seen below on X:
Known for her grassroots approach, the senator has maintained a strong connection with her constituents, frequently engaging them through town hall meetings, empowerment programmes, and direct outreach initiatives.
The stakeholders’ meeting ended on a note of renewed commitment to party cohesion, with leaders pledging to rally support behind the senator’s re-election bid.
Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:
- Natasha gives senate ultimatum to facilitate her resumption or face legal action
- Natasha saga: NLC president under fire over comment on Kogi senator’s suspension
Natasha reacts after N1bn court order
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha strongly rejected the judgment of the Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, which awarded N1 billion in damages against her in a defamation suit filed by Yahaya Bello, a former governor of Kogi.
Natasha insisted that the court failed to adequately consider the evidence she presented.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.