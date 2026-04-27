Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has declared her intent to seek re-election amid strong party and community support

Natasha called for unity and reconciliation within the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

The prominent federal lawmaker expressed gratitude to her husband for his support throughout her political journey

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Monday, April 27, officially declared her intention to seek re-election for a second term.

As reported by The Punch, Senator Natasha cited extensive consultations and sustained support from her constituents and family.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan declares bid for a second term in the 2027 elections 'after consultations with constituents and family'. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made during the Kogi Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders’ Meeting, where party leaders, supporters, and key stakeholders gathered to deliberate on the future of the party in the district.

The Nigerian Tribune also noted the development.

Addressing the gathering, the outspoken legislator stated that her decision followed months of appeals and endorsements from across the five local government areas in Kogi Central.

She declared:

“After due consultations and encouragement from my lovely husband, I am here to say I have accepted your calls to re-contest for my second term as your senator."

Natasha calls for PDP unity

Furthermore, Natasha emphasised the need for unity within the party, calling on stakeholders to prioritise reconciliation and inclusiveness ahead of future elections.

She said:

“This is the time to bring everyone back home. We must reconcile with those who may have had one issue or another, for the betterment of our party and the success of our elections ahead."

Natasha pays tribute to High Chief Oritsejolomi

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker also used the opportunity to express deep appreciation to her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Otuoze Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom, whom she described as her greatest pillar of strength.

She stated:

“My husband has been my steadfast support system, my encourager, and my strength through every challenge. I remain grateful for his belief in me and in this journey of service."

A photo of Senator Natasha at the declaration can be seen below on X:

Known for her grassroots approach, the senator has maintained a strong connection with her constituents, frequently engaging them through town hall meetings, empowerment programmes, and direct outreach initiatives.

The stakeholders’ meeting ended on a note of renewed commitment to party cohesion, with leaders pledging to rally support behind the senator’s re-election bid.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Natasha reacts after N1bn court order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha strongly rejected the judgment of the Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, which awarded N1 billion in damages against her in a defamation suit filed by Yahaya Bello, a former governor of Kogi.

Natasha insisted that the court failed to adequately consider the evidence she presented.

Source: Legit.ng