Atiku Abubakar, El-Rufai and other opposition figures' recent visit to Muhammadu Buhari has stirred fresh speculation about northern leaders early moves against the ruling APC

Ahead of the 2027 election, analysts have shared their opinions about Buhari's influence even as the APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje affirmed that Atiku's moves would fail

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, disclosed the factor that will determine Buhari's endorsement of Atiku or Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidency

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Group spokesperson, said northern perception will determine former president Muhammadu Buhari's alignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

2027: Buhari's support hinges on northern sentiment

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi speaks on presidential candidate Buhari may endorse in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a significant twist, former President Buhari's famous 12-million-vote base remains a political goldmine both the APC and the PDP are eager to tap into during the 2027 poll.

Also, rival political camps' recent visits to Buhari’s residence in Kaduna state have further reignited speculations over his next political move as analysts noted that Buhari’s perceived neutrality, makes him a strong force whose support could tilt the balance in 2027.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the PDP chieftain, argued that Atiku remained the most grounded Northern candidate capable of challenging Tinubu in 2027.

He stated thus:

"H.E. Atiku Abubakar is a prominent National figure and a former vice president of Nigeria, as such he can visit any notable fellow in the Country. His visit to former president Buhari alongside other political leaders gave it a political outlook but the visit was tagged 'Sallah Visit'.

"No matter how you look at it or how it's been projected, that visit is in line with the 2027 Political alignment and one should expect such — now that Atiku Abubakar is trying to have a coalition that will dislodge the APC at the centre, and possibly in some states.

"It's no longer a secret that former VP Atiku Abubakar is eyeing the No 1 seat in 2027 but he needs to cross many hurdles before he will be on the ballot. The atmosphere in the PDP is chaotic - because many interested Aspirants are working to make way for themselves too. So, the options available are limited in terms of which national party that will deliver the needed vehicle to Aso Villa."

North feels betrayed by Tinubu, may turn to Atiku

Analyst share reason northern leaders including Buhari may support Atiku in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Recall that some former members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and President Bola Tinubu, amid defection rumours.

The defunct CPC, Buhari’s original party before its merger into APC, still commands a strong influence in the North and remained loyal to the former president.

However, tensions continue to mount as northerners express dissatisfaction with President Tinubu’s key appointments, which many see as favouring the South-West.

But speaking on the development, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, in an interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 20, emphasized that Buhari’s loyalty to the defunct CPC and dissatisfaction in the north over Tinubu’s administration may influence support toward a northern candidate like Atiku.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"As it stands, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari is a strong force in the North and he will be needed by both the opposition and ruling parties ahead of 2027. While the former president has been quoted to have ruled out him commanding his core followers on where and who to follow, he has also said he remains a member of the All Progressive Congress [CPC].

"Tactically, Buhari will eventually bow to the pressure from his CPC bloc and Northerns who are crying of political marginalization. The political turbulence in Nigeria is skewing towards favouring a Northern Candidate with a National spread and doubt anyone presently bigger that Atiku Abubakar on that lane.

"Presently, no one is more popular, vast in national issues and stronger than Atiku to face an Asiwaju who is the incumbent President. I doubt Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari will openly endorse anyone but his foot soldiers will act on his body language as to who to support and campaign for.

"As it stands, the North is currently dissatisfied with the Tinubu-led APC administration due to certain key appointments allocated to the South West. They felt that the Muslim Muslim ticket was just a mere stratagem to get votes in 2023 and nothing more. So, it's more of what the Northerners perceive over what Muhammadu Buhari will do or who he will support."

2027 election: How Atiku can unseat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi expressed his opinion after Atiku Abubakar insisted that he had not left the PDP amid growing rumours in the polity.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi warned that the 2027 election will not be won playing by the old political rules but by building a powerful coalition against the APC.

Akinniyi urged Atiku to declare his 2027 presidential ambition and unite with Peter Obi, El-Rufai and other aggrieved politicians to defeat the ruling government led by Bola Tinubu.

