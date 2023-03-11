Governor Wike has revealed why the G-5 governors worked against the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar

INEC declared Bola Tinubu the winner of the presidential election on Wednesday, March 1

Wike, however, said his group supported Peter Obi and Tinubu to achieve a southern presidency

Barely two weeks after the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has explained the roles played by the G-5 governors, otherwise known as Integrity Group, during the poll, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Legit.ng gathered that Wike said the group supported the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu respectively in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

Governor Nyesom Wike says G5 governors supported Obi and Bola Tinubu against Atiku.

Source: Facebook

Wike, who spoke at the commissioning of the Akpabu-Egbeda road in the Emohua Local Government Area (APC), on Friday, March 10, said the G5 governors agreed to support the duo as a result of the southern presidency.

G-5 governors supported the southern presidency

He said the support for a southern president had nothing to do with political parties but the unity and oneness of Nigeria.

His words:

“I never campaigned against Obi. I never did that. Is not that he (Obi) will do me anything, wetin he go do me? He can’t do me anything. But I felt is of no need since we (G5 Governors) are talking of southern presidency.

“We (Integrity Group) agreed that we will make sure that power comes to the south and that in any State where you have control, if Labour Party comes first, APC must come second and vice-versa. And we did it!”

He also commended the APC governors for standing firm to support the southern presidency adding that he won’t be running for president again.

Wike added:

“I commend them (APC), so whether you voted for (Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter) Obi or you voted for Asiwaju (Tinubu), I have no problem with you, as far as you stood for the southern presidency."

Recall Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential election on March 1, while PDP and LP presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi came second and third respectively.

Source: Legit.ng