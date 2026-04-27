The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Action Alliance.

Justice Peter Lifu of the trial court adjourned the hearing of the suit, which was filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators, alleging that the parties breached section 225 of the 1999 Constitution.

Federal High Court adjourns suit seeking the deregistration of ADC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that the judge fixed May 5 for the hearing of the matter following the granting of leave to amend the originating summons to the NFFL, where other political parties alleged to have breached the constitutional provision, along with the ADC, were formally included.

In the suit, the plaintiff sought the amendment and argued that the affected political parties must be joined in the suit properly.

In a short ruling, the judge directed that the parties that are yet to respond to the amendment of the originating summons should do so immediately. It stated that the issue was time-sensitive and of significant public importance.

Source: Legit.ng