Breaking: Tension as Court Takes Action on Suit Seeking ADC's Deregistration
The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Action Alliance.
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Justice Peter Lifu of the trial court adjourned the hearing of the suit, which was filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators, alleging that the parties breached section 225 of the 1999 Constitution.
Channels TV reported that the judge fixed May 5 for the hearing of the matter following the granting of leave to amend the originating summons to the NFFL, where other political parties alleged to have breached the constitutional provision, along with the ADC, were formally included.
In the suit, the plaintiff sought the amendment and argued that the affected political parties must be joined in the suit properly.
In a short ruling, the judge directed that the parties that are yet to respond to the amendment of the originating summons should do so immediately. It stated that the issue was time-sensitive and of significant public importance.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng