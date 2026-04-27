Nigerian industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu has the fastest-growing wealth among African billionaires in 2026

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, remains firmly on top with a net worth of over $33 billion

Rabiu's performance outpaced several African peers, including Nicky Oppenheimer and Nassef Sawiris

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu is currently having the fastest wealth growth among African billionaires in 2026.

According to Bloomberg data, his net worth climbed to $15.9 billion, driven by a year-to-date gain of $5.78 billion as of Monday, April 27.

Rabiu leads Africa’s billionaire wealth surge in 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The increase in net worth has strengthened Rabiu’s position among Africa’s wealthiest individuals and highlights strong performance across his industrial interests, helping him climb to third place in Africa’s wealth ranking.

Rabiu's wealth comes from BUA Group, BUA Cement, and BUA Foods, his most prized assets.

Other African billionaires' ranking

Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest man and continues to maintain a clear lead with a net worth of $33.6 billion, after adding $3.67 billion year-to-date.

Rabiu’s rapid rise has also seen him close the gap with South Africa’s Johann Rupert & family, whose net worth stands at $18.0 billion.

Despite remaining ahead in total wealth, Rupert recorded a year-to-date loss of $1.42 billion, reflecting weaker performance in diversified luxury-related holdings.

Snapshot of Abdulsamad Rabiu's net worth movement in 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Natie Kirsh is another billionaire who is enjoying a remarkable 2026 as his net worth increasedto $15.2 billion, gaining $5.49 billion year-to-date, making him one of the strongest performers alongside Rabiu.

Nicky Oppenheimer, another South African, saw his fortune rise modestly to $14.3 billion, while Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris saw a slight decline, falling to $9.56 billion after a marginal year-to-date loss of $24.9 million.

Snapshot of African billionaires' net worth movement

Name Current Net Worth Networth change in last 24 hours YTD Change (January to April 27th) Country World Rank Africa Rank Aliko Dangote $33.6B +$172M +$3.67B Nigeria 70 1 Johann Rupert & family $18.0B -$7.32M -$1.42B South Africa 152 2 Abdulsamad Rabiu $15.9B +$375M +$5.78B Nigeria 187 3 Natie Kirsh $15.2B -$1.96M +$5.49B South Africa 200 4 Nicky Oppenheimer $14.3B -$50.0M +$475M South Africa 211 5 Nassef Sawiris $9.56B -$18.1M -$24.9M Egypt 392 6

BUA Foods announces double profit

Legit.ng earlier reported that BUA Foods Plc, Nigeria’s most valuable listed company, has posted a record net profit in 2025, driven by strong sales growth.

According to its unaudited financial results filed on the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday, January 28, the food producer reported a net profit of N507.7 billion, nearly double the N266.0 billion earned a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.1% to N1.80 trillion, supported by higher volumes and pricing across sugar, flour, pasta, and rice staples.

Source: Legit.ng