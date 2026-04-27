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Rabiu Overtakes South Africa Billionaire As Net Worth Rises Faster Than Dangote’s in 2026
Money

Rabiu Overtakes South Africa Billionaire As Net Worth Rises Faster Than Dangote’s in 2026

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Nigerian industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu has the fastest-growing wealth among African billionaires in 2026
  • Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, remains firmly on top with a net worth of over $33 billion
  • Rabiu's performance outpaced several African peers, including Nicky Oppenheimer and Nassef Sawiris

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu is currently having the fastest wealth growth among African billionaires in 2026.

According to Bloomberg data, his net worth climbed to $15.9 billion, driven by a year-to-date gain of $5.78 billion as of Monday, April 27.

Rabiu closes gap with Africa’s richest as fortune hits $15.9bn
Rabiu leads Africa’s billionaire wealth surge in 2026 Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The increase in net worth has strengthened Rabiu’s position among Africa’s wealthiest individuals and highlights strong performance across his industrial interests, helping him climb to third place in Africa’s wealth ranking.

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Rabiu's wealth comes from BUA Group, BUA Cement, and BUA Foods, his most prized assets.

Read also

Aliko Dangote’s wealth hits $33.2 billion, Nigerian billionaire gains $3.21 billion in one year

Other African billionaires' ranking

Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest man and continues to maintain a clear lead with a net worth of $33.6 billion, after adding $3.67 billion year-to-date.

Rabiu’s rapid rise has also seen him close the gap with South Africa’s Johann Rupert & family, whose net worth stands at $18.0 billion.

Despite remaining ahead in total wealth, Rupert recorded a year-to-date loss of $1.42 billion, reflecting weaker performance in diversified luxury-related holdings.

Abdulsamad Rabiu becomes Africa's 3rd richest man
Snapshot of Abdulsamad Rabiu's net worth movement in 2026 Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Facebook

Natie Kirsh is another billionaire who is enjoying a remarkable 2026 as his net worth increasedto $15.2 billion, gaining $5.49 billion year-to-date, making him one of the strongest performers alongside Rabiu.

Nicky Oppenheimer, another South African, saw his fortune rise modestly to $14.3 billion, while Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris saw a slight decline, falling to $9.56 billion after a marginal year-to-date loss of $24.9 million.

Snapshot of African billionaires' net worth movement

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Name

Current Net Worth

Networth change in last 24 hours

YTD Change (January to April 27th)

Country

World Rank

Africa Rank

Aliko Dangote

$33.6B

+$172M

+$3.67B

Nigeria

70

1

Johann Rupert & family

$18.0B

-$7.32M

-$1.42B

South Africa

152

2

Abdulsamad Rabiu

$15.9B

+$375M

+$5.78B

Nigeria

187

3

Natie Kirsh

$15.2B

-$1.96M

+$5.49B

South Africa

200

4

Nicky Oppenheimer

$14.3B

-$50.0M

+$475M

South Africa

211

5

Nassef Sawiris

$9.56B

-$18.1M

-$24.9M

Egypt

392

6

BUA Foods announces double profit

Legit.ng earlier reported that BUA Foods Plc, Nigeria’s most valuable listed company, has posted a record net profit in 2025, driven by strong sales growth.

According to its unaudited financial results filed on the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday, January 28, the food producer reported a net profit of N507.7 billion, nearly double the N266.0 billion earned a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.1% to N1.80 trillion, supported by higher volumes and pricing across sugar, flour, pasta, and rice staples.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Aliko DangoteBillionaires
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