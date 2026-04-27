Phyna has announced that it is one month since she went under the knife to adjust her body after being body-shamed

The reality star shared a video of her surgery journey a few weeks ago while she was undergoing the process

Her new look got many talking as she stormed the beach in her swimsuit, flaunting her new body

Reality show star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has shared photos of her body one month after undergoing surgery.

The reality star went under the knife and previously shared a video of her recovery journey with fans on social media. She also promised to keep flaunting her new body until they got tired of seeing it.

Reactions as Phyna flaunts new body after surgery, clip trends. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, she stated that it had been one month since she had the surgery as she stormed the beach in a swimsuit to show off her new look.

She was seen wearing blue pants and swim top while posing in different directions to display her body.

Phyna was also spotted in the water on her knees with her backside facing the camera to highlight the results of the procedure.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate also climbed a rock to flaunt her new figure while wearing matching earrings with her swimsuit.

Phyna taunts her critics as she hsows of her banging body after surgery. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Fans flood Phyna’s post with reactions

Reacting, fans of the reality star expressed excitement over her new body. Many praised her doctor and said she had achieved a great result.

Others complimented her looks, saying her new body was “banging in the right places.”

Some teased her, telling her to stop moving so they could properly see her body. A few others compared her transformation to that of other celebrities who recently underwent similar procedures.

Recall that a few months ago, the reality star was seen dancing with a colleague, and her tummy appeared unusually large, sparking pregnancy speculations online.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Phyna's new body

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@urkatiee shared:

"Phy Phy La too hot. It looks very natural to me are we sure @unusualphyna did anything to her backside am in."

@aketefia commented:

"Who said the body was not bodying? Body is fire sis. "Pressure please body na donut, see sweet body."

@eveziton reacted:

"Wow, there is no one more beautiful than you."

@queenmercyatang wrote:

"Take all my money baby."

@chizzyofficial__1 said:

"Cover my eyes with da blood of Jesus."

@xchuzin shared:

"Phyna stay One placed make person fit analyse The Nyash Nau shooo."

@offical_snowwhite stated:

"Everywhere match together with the legs, sharp doctor."

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng