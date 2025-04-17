Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State declared his support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid

Nsit-Antai, Akwa Ibom state - The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed his full support for President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election in 2027.

The governor explained that his campaign of Tinubu stems from the President's commitment to national development, particularly through key infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Governor Umo Eno at the flag-off of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, declared his support for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Photo credit: @PastorUmoEno/@officialABAT

Eno made the declaration on Tuesday, April 15, while representing President Tinubu at the official flag-off of the 65-kilometre, three-lane dual carriageway section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Nsit-Antai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

Eno’s announcement comes on the same day that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum stated it would not collapse into any coalition aimed at ousting President Tinubu in the upcoming election.

The Governor’s support further complicates the political landscape as the opposition PDP continues to navigate its strategy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking after the flag-off ceremony, Governor Eno praised President Tinubu as a visionary and de-tribalised leader.

Eno emphasised that Tinubu’s agenda for the country is focused on tangible development that benefits all regions of Nigeria, irrespective of political affiliation.

“I want to express the sentiments of the people of Akwa Ibom state for allowing the project to pass through our state. It could have gone elsewhere, so we do not take this for granted,” Eno said.

He pointed out that the inclusion of Akwa Ibom in the project was a demonstration of Tinubu’s commitment to equitable development across the country.

Eno further praised the President’s leadership, describing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as an initiative that would unlock the economic potential of Nigeria’s coastal communities.

He reiterated that the project aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and that its successful completion would be a testament to the President’s vision for national development, The Punch reported.

Declaring his unequivocal support for Tinubu’s second term, Eno said,

“Let me end by assuring our people-loving President that we will stand by him. He deserves to complete his eight years in office. He cannot start this work and abandon it. Someone else may not finish it with the same passion.”

Quoting the Bible, Eno added,

“The hand that has started this work will complete it. Our prayer is for God to grant Mr. President good health and strength to finish what he has begun so it doesn’t become another abandoned project like the East-West Road.”

Tinubu’s Remarks on Infrastructure and National Growth

Although Tinubu could not attend the event in person, his message was delivered by Governor Eno.

In his statement, the President reaffirmed the importance of infrastructure in driving national growth and development.

He noted that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would not only improve the movement of goods and services but would also stimulate socio-economic development and promote national integration, Vanguard reported.

“Great leaders think big and do not politicize transformative projects. Road infrastructure is a key catalyst for development—it creates ease in the movement of goods and services, stimulates interstate connectivity, and improves lives. This is the vision behind the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway,” Tinubu stated.

PDP clarifies Governor Eno’s position

The PDP has addressed Governor Umo Eno's statement in support of President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialPDPNig/@officialAPCNG

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Edwin Ebiese, clarified that Governor Eno’s statements were made in support of Tinubu’s infrastructure agenda.

Ebiese further added that discussions regarding the endorsement of Tinubu for a second term would be held at the party’s upcoming general meeting.

2027 election: Okpebholo declares support for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, has officially launched a grassroots campaign in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection in 2027, while rejecting the prospects of rival candidates such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Governor Okpebholo made the announcement on Wednesday in Benin city, during a ceremony to welcome a new defector from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Kaycee Osamwonyi, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

