BBNaija reality star and twins Handi and Wanni recently performed at a concert in Ibadan, Oyo state

A viral clip captured the moment Handi unleashed her fury on a show-goer for inappropriate touch

The reality star's reaction has sparked a conversation about the harassment of women, as many, including Wanni, defended Handi's action

Big Brother Naija reality star and DJ Handi Danbaki, simply known as Handi, recently trended on social media over a dramatic scene during a live performance with her twin sister at a show in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Sunday, April 26, 2029.

The video circulating on social media showed Handi, who was one of the housemates in BBNaija season 9 edition, dancing near the crowd barrier when a show-goer, reported to be a man, grabbed her by the chest.

BBNaija Handi knocks show-goer on the head over inappropriate touch. Credit: wannixhandi

Source: Instagram

This prompted an instant reaction from the reality star as she unleashed fury by knocking the show-goer's head multiple times before continuing with her performance.

The video, which was shared on Handi and Wanni's joint Instagram page, was also used as an opportunity to speak against the harassment of women.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Handi's twin sister, Wanni, was called out over an alleged debt on social media.

A Facebook page known as Big Brother Shaderoom called out Wanni for refusing to balance up for PR done on her behalf.

Big Brother Shaderoom, which shared evidence of an exchange with an individual allegedly from Wanni's team, claimed her management owed money for a contract promotion.

Reactions trail BBNaija star Handi's response to a show-goer who touched her inappropraitely. Credit: twinnyhandi

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment BBNaija star Handi knocked a show-goer multiple times over inappropriate touch is below:

Wanni, others react to BBNaija's star Handi's video

Reacting, some netizens, including Wanni, defended Handi's action as they condemned the show-goer's actions. Others also advised against moving close to the crowd during provocative dances for safety.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

wanni_twinny commented:

"God bless you my Queen Big H! Na koboko we go dey carry now!"

melvinesq commented:

"That knock came in handy."

kayode_jamal commented:

"Lol is that really harassment? All I see is that you wanted love From the crowd and you got love."

ishflaky said:

"Hmmmmm Wannni, but... u should not have moved close to them with you way you dress and dance, u see some men don't have restraint when it comes to ladies and men are generally aroused to what they see."

ugonmabeauty commented:

"You harassed them first. They only responded in likewise manner."

adroitjhayyfire said:

"Stop seducing men too if you were on your spot on stage he wouldn’t come close to you but you took yourself close to him those girls that touched you too what do you call that lesbianism? If it was a man you will say he’s enjoying it because it woman."

Why Biggie warned Wanni and Handi

Legit.ng previously reported that Biggie warned Handi and Wanni over their manner towards Ninja in the Big Brother Naija house.

In a recording, Biggie called the housemates and made the twins stand in front while warning them sternly.

He said that the Ninja was an extension of Biggie's authority on the reality show, and he told the twins to apologise to them.

Source: Legit.ng