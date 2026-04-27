Videos and pictures of how Zainab Bakare dressed for her colleague Faithia Williams’ movie premiere have surfaced online

The actress premiered her movie Efunroye: The Unicorn over the weekend, and the event attracted several of her colleagues

Her outfit generated mixed reactions among fans, who dragged her and shared their opinions about the movie industry

Nollywood actress Zainab Bakare is one of the few who attended Faithia Williams’ movie premiere, as videos and pictures of her appearance have surfaced online.

Williams premiered her movie Efunroye: The Unicorn, and she invited many of her colleagues, who graced the occasion.

Reactions as backlash trail Zainab Bakare’s dress to Faithia Williams’ movie premiere. Photo credit@zainabbakare

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, Bakare was seen arriving at the event in a black outfit. She wore an elaborate hat and black gloves, while her floor-sweeping dress attracted the attention of several attendees.

However, her chest area was exposed, with a deep V-neck design that drew further attention.

The movie star was seen greeting guests and posing for pictures. She gave kisses as she stood and interacted with attendees.

Fans drag Zainab Bakare over dressing

Fans drag Zainab Bakare over appearance at Faithia Williams’ movie premiere. Photo credit@zainabbakare

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans accused her of dressing in a tacky way. Some jokingly said her chest looked like “Niagara Falls” was flowing.

A few others used unprintable words and described some Yoruba movie stars as being tacky when attending events.

Recall that this is not the first time Bakare has been in the news for a negative reason. A few months ago, she was dragged over her emotional display at her colleague Adewumi Ademola’s burial ceremony.

The actress had passed away, and a memorial was held in her honour, with Bakare in attendance. She was seen emotional and in tears while people tried to comfort her over the loss.

She later reacted and vowed to fight back against her critics over the backlash she received for her display.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail post about Zainab Bakare's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@abbebiade shared:

"I like her as person which is why il let her know that, am not impressed with this outfit. Being an actress is not a gateway to public indecency."

@everything_b_square reacted:

"Y dressed lik dis to a Yoruba culture movie premiere lik dis? Alwys tacky."

@emmazin2021 said:

"She don finish all breast don fall honestly men dey try oo."

@ latalove001 commented:

"Totally distasteful dress haba.Always dressing up side down."

@ frankskylar7 shared:

"God bless our falling heroes."

@faith_2_godly wrote:

"Niagara falls in Nigeria."

@faterukehinde91 wrote:

"The wall of Jericho fell down flat, awon elesinbrity isonu."

Bolanle Ninalowo refuses to kiss Zainab Bakare

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zainab Bakare shared her experience with her colleague, Bolanle Ninalowo.

During an interview with another actress, Biola Adebayo, Bakare was asked about an experience she could never forget, and she explained how Bolanle Ninalowo embarrassed her on a film set.

Bakare said Ninalowo refused to kiss her while playing a movie role. Not stopping there, she discovered that his refusal to kiss her was because she wasn’t an A-list actress.

Source: Legit.ng