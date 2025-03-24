With two years left until Nigeria’s presidential election, a key leader of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has gotten a major backing

Atiku Youth Wing declared support for the former vice-president in the next presidential election

Legit.ng reports that Atiku has contested for the presidency six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, the Atiku Youth Wing has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

As reported recently by Daily Trust, the group endorsed Atiku as their preferred candidate.

In a statement, Odih Rowland, the director-general (DG) of the Atiku Youth Wing, stated that they believe Atiku possesses the leadership qualities and vision required to drive meaningful change in Nigeria.

According to the group, Atiku’s extensive experience in governance, business, and diplomacy makes him the ideal candidate to tackle Nigeria’s complexities.

The group said:

“As we approach the 2027 general elections, our nation stands at a critical juncture. We need a leader who understands our challenges, shares our vision, and has the passion to drive meaningful change. That leader is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007”.

Furthermore, the group urged all Nigerians to consider the leadership qualities, experience, and vision that Atiku Abubakar embodies.

It said:

“Let us unite behind a leader who shares our aspirations and is committed to building a better Nigeria for all”.

The group enjoined Nigeria to support Atiku as the best option for Nigeria’s future.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Youth Wing's endorsement comes as key opposition leaders formally announced a coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027, but several unanswered questions linger.

Observers are asking how leaders with differing ideologies, ambitions, and party affiliations can work together to fulfill their promises to Nigerians.

When Atiku on Thursday, March 20, announced the formation of a coalition of opposition political parties aimed at removing President Tinubu in 2027, the move was met with scepticism.

