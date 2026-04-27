Stanley Osifo declared his intention to contest the 2027 APC presidential ticket in Abuja and confirmed plans to purchase nomination forms

All 22 APC governors had endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, though Osifo insisted the endorsement did not block other aspirants

Osifo said his ambition was based on constitutional rights and personal conviction, stressing that he had no political sponsorship from the President

A former presidential aspirant, Stanley Osifo, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), setting the stage for a potential internal battle against President Bola Tinubu.

Osifo made the declaration on Monday, April 27, in Abuja, where he also confirmed plans to obtain the party’s nomination forms ahead of the primaries scheduled for 2027.

Fresh Twist as Top APC Leader Vows To Challenge Tinubu for Party’s Presidential Ticket

Source: Twitter

APC endorsement wave meets internal opposition

His announcement comes amid widespread endorsements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by all 22 APC governors, who have publicly backed him as the party’s preferred candidate, Vanguard reported.

Despite this, Osifo insisted that such endorsements do not invalidate the rights of other aspirants.

Osifo dismisses claims of political sponsorship

Addressing speculation about his political backing, Osifo rejected suggestions that his ambition was being supported by the President or his allies.

“It is not strange to hear people say Tinubu is the one sponsoring me. Even when I wanted to run against Buhari in 2019, I was told the current president was bankrolling me.

“I can categorically tell you as I stand before you today that I have never benefited one Kobo from him… I am not worried about such an insinuation," he said.

He maintained that his decision to contest was driven by personal conviction rather than political influence.

“I am declaring interest and running for this ticket because of the strong conviction that I have,” he added.

Aspirant cites constitutional rights to contest

Osifo argued that party endorsements do not automatically translate into candidacy under APC rules or the Nigerian Constitution, Vanguard reported.

“I am not against governors or party leaders endorsing anybody… but we all have a constitutional right to pursue our ambitions,” he said.

“There is no provision in the party constitution or the Nigerian constitution that makes endorsement a pathway to becoming a candidate.”

He further noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines allow qualified aspirants to contest party primaries freely.

APC prepares for heated presidential primary

The APC has scheduled its presidential primary for 15 to 16 May, with nomination forms pegged at ₦100 million.

Osifo’s entry into the race signals a possible contest within the ruling party, even as efforts continue to build consensus around President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Prophecy: 5 APC governors that may lose poll

Legit.ng previously reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said 'not every governor in Nigeria will smile after the 2027 elections'.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Prophet Ayodele mentioned some of the states he claimed would be affected.

Source: Legit.ng