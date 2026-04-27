Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after Victor Osimhen scored against Fenerbahce

The striker made his full return from injury, completing the 90 minutes as Galatasaray beat their rivals 3-0

Galatasaray are on course for a fourth consecutive title after opening a seven-point lead at the top of the table

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk expressed his delight after Victor Osimhen returned to action against Fenerbahce after weeks of injury.

Osimhen fractured his arm in March against Liverpool and underwent surgery. He has been working towards a return with Fenerbahce in mind.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Fenerbahce. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

He made a cameo return to action against Genclerbirligi as Galatasaray exited the Turkish Cup in the quarter-final after a 2-0 loss in Istanbul.

The striker finally made his full return against Fenerbahce, playing 90 minutes and scoring the first goal. Lucas Torreira and Baris Alper Yilmaz scored the other goals.

Galatasaray are now a win from a fourth consecutive title after opening a seven-point lead over rivals Fenerbahce at the top of the Super League table.

Buruk reacts to Osimhen's return

Head coach Okan Buruk was delighted with his striker’s return during the crucial match, particularly scoring a goal to help his team to victory.

Buruk praised Osimhen for his invaluable performance in attack and for his fighting spirit despite not playing for a long time, and hailed him as a leader.

“Osimhen is very important as a player. However, his performance in matches and training sessions elevates his teammates. Osimhen is very important and valuable to us. He is very valuable not only as a footballer but also as a person,” he told TRT Futbol.

“He only started in 17 matches in the Super League. He was absent for almost half of the season. We struggled in some matches without him. He is a leader. He is one of the unsung captains within the team.”

Osimhen, during his post-match interview, acknowledged the efforts of the club's medical team, particularly Dr Yener Ince, for his care during his rehabilitation.

“First of all, I want to thank Dr Yener and the medical team very much. They really did a great job and ensured my best possible return,” he told GS TV.

Okan Buruk applauds Victor Osimhen after his goal against Galatasaray. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

“Of course, it wasn't possible to return at 100% immediately. I wanted to start as soon as possible, but they also prepared me very well psychologically.”

Galatasaray could wrap up the title in their next match against Samsunspor if they win, as there will be a seven-point lead with two matches to go.

The Lions could also secure the title with a draw or even a loss if rivals Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor fail to pick up maximum points in their matches.

Osimhen sends message to Fenerbahce

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen hit out at Fenerbahce after the Yellow Canaries attempted to ban him from playing the Istanbul derby.

Fenerbahce submitted a petition to the TFF describing Osimhen’s protective gear on his arm as dangerous to their players and should be banned.

Source: Legit.ng