Olamide revealed that he suffers from intense nervousness before every performance due to violent and unsettling encounters

The rapper detailed frightening moments where audience members would bypass security to grab his jewelry and personal items

Despite his massive success, the rapper admitted that these traumatic events have fundamentally changed his mindset

Nigerian rap star Olamide has revealed that despite years of dominating the music industry, he still battles anxiety before stepping on stage.

The YBNL boss made the disclosure during an interview with popular YouTuber Korty EO, where he reflected on unsettling experiences from past performances that continue to shape his mindset.

According to the rapper, unpredictable incidents involving fans left him shaken and made live performances more stressful than many people imagine.

Olamide says he suffers from intense nervousness before every performance. Photos: Olamide.

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the experiences, Olamide explained that he never knows what to expect when performing in front of large crowds.

“I get nervous every time I am going on stage. I’ve had too many crazy experiences while performing. Someone from nowhere will just come and grab your chain or your hat, you don’t even know what to expect,” he said.

The rapper noted that such moments often happen suddenly, making it difficult for performers to stay fully relaxed.

He described the incidents as frightening, adding that they affected his confidence over time.

Olamide opens up on life-changing decision

In another interview, Olamide revealed that he has entered a season of intentional self-prioritisation after years of carrying both his own career and the careers of dozens of young artists on his shoulders.

Olamide explained that he has spent his entire career balancing two worlds: building himself and building others.

Through YBNL, Olamide has shaped one of the most impactful movements in modern Afrobeats.

His imprint has launched or elevated the careers of Lil Kesh, Young Jonn, Pheelz, Fireboy DML, Lyta, Asake, and Adekunle Gold And that’s just from the artists he signed.

Outside the label, Olamide gave breakout-level exposure to newcomers simply by featuring them on his songs, features that turned into nationwide hits.

Names like Zlatan, Naira Marley, Portable, Bella Shmurda, and several others experienced massive boosts through his platform, co-sign, or collaborative energy.

Watch the interview here:

Olamide details frightening moments where audience members would bypass security to grab his jewelry. Photo: Olamide.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara states should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack.

However, many were not impressed by post. They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he was among those who endorsed the APC.

Source: Legit.ng