APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru mocked Atiku Abubakar after a photo showed him appearing to sleep during the Ibadan opposition summit

Opposition leaders had gathered in Ibadan and agreed in principle to present a single presidential candidate for the 2027 elections

Internal divisions later emerged as factions within major opposition parties rejected the summit and distanced themselves from its resolutions

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has become the subject of political jabs after a moment captured at an opposition summit in Ibadan drew attention online.

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ajibola Basiru, shared an image that appeared to show Atiku asleep during the high-level meeting, using it to question the seriousness of opposition efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ajibola Basiru takes a swipe at Atiku Abubakar after a summit photo trends. Photo: AriseTV

Source: Twitter

The gathering in Ibadan brought together key opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, as part of renewed talks on forming a united front.

Leaders at the meeting agreed in principle to work towards presenting a single presidential candidate to challenge the ruling party.

APC mocks Atiku over Ibadan summit

Basiru posted the image on his X account with the caption, “And the opposition leader slept at the all-important opposition summit.”

The remark quickly circulated, adding a layer of ridicule to what was intended as a strategic political meeting.

He also responded to claims that the ruling party was uneasy about the emerging alliance. The APC chieftain dismissed such suggestions, using the same image to reinforce his argument that the opposition lacked cohesion and urgency.

The summit itself was designed as a platform for coordination among opposition parties seeking to reshape the political landscape before the next general election.

Opposition pushes unity ahead of 2027

A communiqué issued after the meeting outlined a shared commitment to field a single candidate in 2027. Signatories said the move was necessary to strengthen multiparty democracy and counter what they described as growing dominance by the ruling party.

Participants also raised concerns about electoral processes and called for reforms to improve transparency.

The leadership of the electoral body came under criticism, with some speakers arguing that public confidence had weakened.

Despite the show of unity, cracks remain within the opposition. Some factions of major parties have rejected the Ibadan meeting and distanced themselves from its resolutions. Disagreements over representation and legitimacy continue to complicate efforts to build a broad coalition.

Makinde reiterates opposition to Tinubu's reelection

Host governor Seyi Makinde warned during the summit that Nigeria risks drifting toward a one-party system if opposition groups fail to organise effectively. He said democracy depends on credible alternatives and active competition.

Other speakers echoed similar concerns, urging political actors to put aside personal ambition in favour of collective goals. Still, analysts note that agreeing on a single candidate may prove difficult given the range of interests involved.

The incident involving Atiku has added an unexpected distraction to these discussions. While the opposition focuses on strategy, the ruling party appears ready to capitalise on any missteps.

Labour Party mocks Obi’s defection speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP leadership said it took notice of the defection of Obi and a few of his supporters to the ADC.

Obi's former party mocked the presidential hopeful's speech at the occasion, describing it as “lacklustre.”

In its statement, the Labour Party wondered what new Peter Obi intends to sell to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng