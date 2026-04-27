Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer incurred a fresh round of backlash after a throwback video of her surfaced online

The clip, captured two months ago, saw the movie star confessing her undying love for her husband, Olakunle Churchill

This re-emerged hours after she and the businessman sparked separation rumours around their marriage

A throwback video of Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer declaring her unwavering love for her husband, Olakunle Churchill, made waves online.

The clip, recorded barely two months ago, showed Meurer passionately expressing her devotion.

Resurfaced video shows Rosy Meurer’s intense promise to Olakunle Churchill amid speculation. Credit: @olakunlechurchill, @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

The mum of two also vowed to take a bullet for Churchill if the need arises.

In the video, she described the businessman as a supportive partner and loving father to her children.

The Gambian-born star bragged about how Mr Churchill had never betrayed or abandoned her.

“I can take a bullet for him because he has proven to me he’s been by my side all this while. He has never abandoned me in any way. He has always come through for me. So why wouldn’t I take a bullet for the father of my kids?” she said in the emotional interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

The resurfaced video amid rumours of marital crisis between the couple dominated the media.

Legit.ng reported that they both unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling talk of separation.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Rosy Meurer's love confessions

Netizens didn't appreciate her words as they bashed her for making such statements.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

___maryarm said:

"She talks too much."

coachegomichael said:

"So she confessed that before she started giving birth for him...she loved him...your brother."

carolchintu said:

"She’s beautiful when her mouth is shut. 😏."

adewunmijaiye_31 said:

"E never reach 3 month way she won take bullet 😂😂😂."

marthaanjitem said:

"You can take a bullet for him but if he is in a position to choose he will pick his kids."

queendarty8 said:

"Is she saying the truth about her age? This lady is old🙄."

tomilola_________ said:

"Shebi na she talk say I can take a bullet for him na she con still talk say she no fit take bullet again rosy lenu😂😂😂."

oshoribhor_itohan

"Where she first go ? No be she dey use Cancun disturb for here."

genevieve_sexxy said:

'Abeg na person husband madam go rest 😮👏.'

genevieve_sexxy said:

"She is so old after she go say na tonto senior her copy copy 😂😂😂."

angel_vegas123 said:

"Did u cry hny,the makeup didn’t hide ur eyes atall 😍😍 . Well u heal with time and God will take all d glory."

Rosy Meurer’s resurfaced video reignites talks about her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Few months back, Legit.ng reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng